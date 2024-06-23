NYT: Putin angered the United States during his 4-day trip to North Korea and Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin has angered the White House with his visits to North Korea and Vietnam, leaving behind a “redrawn map of risks in Asia.”

According to the New York Times, it took the Russian leader only four days to anger Washington.

Four days in Asia. That’s all Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to anger Washington. The presence of Putin and his [заявления]bold one minute, vague the next, have further complicated already difficult security calculations and great power competition The New York Times

It is noted that Putin’s meeting with the head of the DPRK Kim Chem-un was a serious reminder of the historical military ties of the parties.

Putin’s trip realizes US worst fears

As US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said, Putin’s visit to Asia realized Washington’s worst fears.

According to the diplomat, Putin, with his trip, directly told the United States about Russia’s intention to become the “main organizer” of states that are not controlled by Washington.

In turn, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov noted that Putin’s visits to the DPRK and Vietnam forced the Americans to “sit in a puddle.”

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin’s visit to North Korea and Vietnam put the Americans in a puddle. Their policy of dictatorship, their policy of sanctions, it has completely failed Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to the USA

The diplomat pointed out that the countries of the Global South are “reaching out” to Russia despite the actions of the United States. At the same time, he noted, Washington is seeking to neutralize the achievements of Russian diplomacy by sending its representatives to Vietnam, the ambassador added.

Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Krietenbrink was sent to Hanoi immediately after Putin’s visit, saying that the partnership between the United States and Vietnam “has never been stronger.”

The Kremlin called Putin’s visits productive

Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin’s visits to the DPRK and Vietnam were effective.

The agenda was very busy, and the trips were productive Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

At the same time, he noted that the three-day trip was “very, very intense.”

Earlier, the Russian leader completed his state visit to Vietnam by flying from the airport in Hanoi on the evening of June 20. Prior to this, Putin visited North Korea, where he signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.