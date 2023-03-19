“Hi, I’m Vladimir Putin. Sorry for the surprise visit.” This is more or less how Vladimir Putin presented himself during his surprise visit to a building in Mariupol. The Russian president has reached the city occupied by Moscow forces in the first phase of the war in Ukraine. Putin, as the images broadcast by TV Rossya 1 show, drove the car to get around the city and visited a family to personally check how the new houses were built by the pro-Russian administration.