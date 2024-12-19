Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russian forces were making progress toward achieving their main battlefield objectives in Ukraine and were taking control of significant territory every day. The president answered questions in the annual televised press conference in which he answers questions from Russians.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the president has said that “the situation is changing drastically… There is movement along the entire front line. Every day”. Military analysts say Russia is advancing into eastern Ukraine at the fastest pace since 2022. “Our fighters are recapturing territory by the square kilometer every day,” they add.

“The fight is difficult, so it is difficult and useless to guess what awaits us… (but) we are moving, as you said, towards the solution of our main tasks, which we outlined at the beginning of the special military operation,” says.

When discussing the continued presence of Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region, Putin has said they would definitely be forced to withdraw, but he declined to say exactly when that would happen.









However, Putin acknowledges being willing to hold diplomatic talks: “We have always said that we are prepared to talk.”

Trump and NATO

The Russian president has also spoken out regarding the American president-elect, whom he says he has not spoken to in four years and with whom he is willing to speak.

He has also accused the countries that make up NATO of actively participating in the War in Ukraine. “Virtually all NATO countries are fighting Russia.” In addition, he has challenged the US to “a high-tech duel” to test “for example” in kyiv if its air defense systems can stop the Russian ‘Oreshnik’ hypersonic missile.

Kirilov

Regarding the death of Russian General Kirilov, he has accused Ukraine of terrorism after having claimed responsibility for the soldier’s death: “The kyiv regime has committed acts of terror against Russian citizens.

Al Assad and Syria

The Russian president has acknowledged that he will speak with the former dictator of Syria, who fled after the rebel offensive in the country and took refuge in Moscow. He has also said that “we will have to think about whether we will maintain the military bases in Syria” and confirms that he maintains diplomatic relations with all the rebel groups present in the region.

{News in expansion}