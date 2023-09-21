Olaf Scholz attacks the “imperialist” Vladimir Putin during the UN Security Council meeting. “The reason for the continuous suffering in Ukraine and in the world is simple and shocking: the Russian president wants to carry out his imperialist plan to conquer his sovereign neighbor, Ukraine”, said the German chancellor, later denouncing that “many children Ukrainians were kidnapped, Russian troops killed, raped and tortured.”

“They are undermining entire regions, turning wheat fields into death traps,” attacked Scholz again, who then urged Putin to respect the United Nations General Assembly resolution on the withdrawal of troops and the end of the war. “Nothing rings louder today than Russia’s silence in response to this global call for peace,” Scholz said.

“Peace without freedom is oppression. Peace without justice is dictatorship – he concluded – The more we are united in rejecting Russian aggression, the sooner this war will end”.