Russian President Vladimir Putin replied “no” when reporters asked him if he regretted anything about the conflict in Ukraine. “I want to clarify. What is happening today is, to put it mildly, unpleasant, but we would have had the same thing a little later – Putin said -, only in worse conditions for us. So we are acting in a correct and timely manner. . In Ukraine we are doing everything right. ” ARTICLE Putin in Astana talks about the Ukrainian invasion: “I am not sorry. For now no need for more large-scale attacks”

