With the F-16 jets, Ukraine wants to take command of the air during the war. But Russia could exploit a weak point before the planes take off.

Kiev – When the F-16 fighter jets will make their way to Ukraine is a well-kept secret. In any case, they are eagerly awaited. President Volodymyr Selenskyj is not the only one who has been stressing for months how much Kiev is hungry for the US-made aircraft in order to be able to stand up to Russia and thus Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine war, even in the air.

The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium have already announced that they want to deliver F-16 fighter jets. Some of the deliveries are expected to begin this summer. Overall, Ukraine can probably expect a high double-digit number. Even if that would be less than Zelensky considers necessary, Moscow seems to know what could happen to its invasion troops.

Critical moment: F-16 jets rely on spotless runways when taking off and landing. © IMAGO / Björn Trotzki



F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine: Russia is probably taking preventive measures with attacks on airfields

Apparently the Russian military, whose air force chief was recently replaced, is already preparing for the arrival of the F-16 fighter jets. There have recently been reports of attacks on various airfields. Rockets are said to have landed on Myrhorod, Poltava and Kryvyi Rih, among others – all three areas are around 100 kilometers from the front.

As a result of these air strikes, according to BBC Fears that Russia could attack the F-16 jets shortly after they arrive at their destination. Moscow would thus exploit one of the planes’ weakest points, although not the biggest one. Because even if they spread fear and terror in the skies, the planes have to be prepared and possibly repaired on the ground. And that is where they are most vulnerable because they are largely defenseless.

Although Ukraine responded to reports from the Russian Defense Ministry that a total of five Su-27 jets, one Mig-29 jet and one Mi-24 helicopter had been destroyed, it was pointed out that they were merely decoys. However, the idea that the F-16 jets could be protected at all airfields seems to be an illusion given the capabilities of Putin’s military.

Is Russia shooting down F-16 jets on the ground? Ukraine lacks air defense systems, says expert

Viktor Kevlyuk of the Center for Defense Strategies presented Kyiv Independent It is already clear: “We have more airfields than air defense systems.” There is also a lack of concrete shelters. The retired military officer is counting on deceiving Russia and using the existing infrastructure. This will make it possible “to keep the F-16 jets out of enemy attack for a long time.”

In the BBCMeanwhile, Justin Bronk has his say in the report. The senior research fellow for air force and military technology at the Royal United Service Institute explains that so far Ukraine has ordered “dispersed operations” to avoid attacks on fighter jets on the ground.

The aircraft and equipment would be moved between different military bases, “so that if Russia launches an air attack, it will only hit the empty runway or the grass if possible.” Confusion as a pattern to mislead the enemy.

Ready for the war in Ukraine soon? President Volodymyr Selensky is not the only one who longs for the F-16 jets for the fight against Russia. © IMAGO / Ritzau Scanpix



Russia is hunting F-16 fighter jets: The planes’ biggest weakness is during takeoff and landing

However, this tactic probably won’t work for the F-16 fighter jets, because the planes have special requirements for the runways. To reduce the risk of engine failure, they need completely flat routes that are free of stones and other small debris. Accordingly, they cannot take off and land at every airport.

A significant weakness of the long-awaited jets. It turns out that they can do more than their counterparts in the Ukraine war, but they also require more, in other words: special circumstances.

Airfields for F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine: Russia’s secret services can spy quickly and effectively

If the airfields are prepared for the F-16 fighter jets, this could be seen by Russia and its secret services as a sign to take a closer look at developments there. In addition, the aggressor now has spy drones that transmit real-time images from Ukraine while bypassing jammers. Examples given are Zala, Supercam and Orlans.

During the aforementioned air strikes on Ukrainian airfields in July, drones had already shown strikingly clear images of the sky, even though the locations were, as mentioned, relatively far from the front. This must also have been viewed with concern in Kyiv.

Scenes from an air raid: The Russian Ministry of Defense published these images of an attack on an airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region at the beginning of July. © Screenshots Telegram/@mod_russia

F-16 jets in the Ukraine war: Will they be used primarily for air defense against Russia?

Aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynsky, based in the Ukrainian capital, said BBCRussia is already probing the airfields, even though there is no indication that F-16 jets have arrived in Ukraine yet. However, it cannot be ruled out either.

It is questionable how Kiev intends to use the machines. Unlike the Soviet models, they can fire a missile and then retreat immediately. Bronk points out, however, that the jets would have to fly lower in order not to become a target for Russian air defense systems. But this also poses risks. The fighter jets would have to penetrate further into Russian territory to fire their missiles. This also puts them at great risk.

Khrapchynsky suspects that the F-16 jets will be used primarily for air defense because they are capable of intercepting cruise missiles. This means that the planes could make it more difficult for Russia to launch air strikes on civilian targets. (mg)