Putin: “I have no intention of invading Poland and Latvia. Nord Strem? US sabotage”

Vladimir Putin he decided to speak and tell his whole truth about war in Ukraine and not only. The Russian president gave an interview to Tucker Carlsonformer anchorman of Fox News reeling off various themes, from relationships with Biden and Trumpto his Nord Stream sabotage theoryuntil the warning at Born and above all to United States. The Tsar claims that he was ready 18 months ago to ask end to the war: “Negotiations were held in Istanbul and that Ukraine had signed the agreement but then withdrew its signature under pressure from Johnson”, for whom “it was better to fight Russia“. Then the invitation to Washington: “I want to say to the US leadership: if you really want the war to end, stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.” And he assured that there are “American mercenaries” That they fight in Ukrainewho are the largest group after the Poles, warning against any idea of ​​sending regular soldiers give it United Statessomething that “it would bring humanity to the brink of a very serious global conflict“.

Read also: “In Sanremo only farmers who are friends of the government. Lollobrigida resigns”

Read also: Putin-Xi phone call, axis against the USA: “They want to contain our strength”

Putin says Kiev has “obeyed the orders of the West“, while Ukraine is “an artificial state created by Stalin's will. Soviet Ukraine received a large number of territories that never had anything to do with it, primarily the Black Sea region”. In any case Russia's defeat is impossible and NATO must accept its territorial gains. the Russian president was also sarcastic towards Joe Biden: “I don't remember when the last time I spoke to him was. But I can't remember everything.” Then he went into the matter: “Why should I call him? What should I talk to him about or beg him about? “Will you supply such and such weapons to Ukraine? Oh, I'm scared, I'm scared, please don't hand them over”. What can we talk about?”.

About Donald Trump he said something completely different: “I had a good relationship with him. It's not a question of leadership, it's a question of mentality.” In relation to sabotage of Nord Stream the Tsar accused the American secret services: “It was the CIA to blow up Nord Stream”, he claimed without providing evidence of his claims. He also said he remained surprised by Germany's silence. The Tsar concludes by saying that Moscow has no interest in expanding the war to Poland and Latvia.