The Russian president, Vladimir Putinstated this Thursday that he hopes to reach an agreement with the United States on the Americans detained in Russia, including the journalist Evan Gershkovich and the ex-marine Paul Whelan.

“We want to reach an agreement. And these agreements must be mutually acceptable and agreeable to both parties,” he declared at his big annual press conference.

“We are in contact with our American partners on this issue (…) It is not easy, but in general I think we understand each other. I hope we find a solution,” he added.

A Russian court on Thursday rejected Gershkovich's appeal to avoid the extension of the preventive detention ordered after his arrest in March 2023 on espionage charges that the reporter denies.

“The Moscow City Court confirmed the decision of the Moscow Lefortovo District Court of November 28 and Evan Gershkovich will remain in custody until January 30, 2024,” the court reported on Telegram.

This 32-year-old American journalist works for The Wall Street Journal and was detained by the Russian security services during a report in Yekaterinburg, in the Urals, on March 29.

Since then He is being held in the Lefortovo prison in Moscow..

Gershkovich, who previously worked for the AFP in Moscow, is accused of espionage, a crime that carries a risk of up to 20 years in prison. The reporter denies these accusations, which were also denied by the United States, The Wall Street Journal and his family.

Russia never substantiated its accusations or publicly presented evidence, and The entire procedure has been kept secret, with the trial date still unknown..

In recent years, several American citizens have been detained and sentenced to long sentences in Russia, and Washington accuses Moscow of wanting to exchange them for Russians detained in the United States.

AFP