“Navalny is dead and it is a sad event. We wanted to exchange him”. Vladimir Putin, in his victory speech after the 2024 elections which confirm him as president of Russia, for the first time explicitly refers to Alexei Navalny. The dissident, an opponent of the Kremlin, died in February in a Siberian prison.

The plan to free Navalny

Navalny, according to reconstructions that Putin does not confirm in detail, should have been freed – with 2 American citizens – in exchange for the release of Vadim Krasikov, an officer of the Russian security services detained in Germany. According to figures close to Navalny, the agreement – built thanks to the mediation of Roman Abramovich – would have foundered precisely because of Putin's no in view of the finish line.

“As for Mr. Navalny: yes, he died, and it is always a sad event. But we have had others in our prisons. And this has never happened in the United States?”, Putin now says in Moscow after the triumph announced in the presidential elections. The Kremlin's number 1 confirms that “there was the idea of ​​exchanging Navalny with those in Western countries, and I accepted”. “A few days before Mr. Navalny died, some people told me that there was an idea to exchange Mr. Navalny with some people in prison in Western countries,” Putin says.

“The person who was talking to me hadn't even finished speaking and I had already said 'Okay'. I had only one condition: we would trade him and he wouldn't come back. Unfortunately, what happened happened. We wanted exchange him so that he wouldn't return, but this death happened, that's life,” adds Putin, alluding to a possible exchange of prisoners.

The elections in the name of Navalny

Navalny's name was the protagonist of the day that closed the elections in Russia. Thousands of people across the country – from Moscow to St. Petersburg, from Yekaterinburg to Voronezh, from Irkutsk to Vladivostok – showed up at the polls at midday, joining the appeal launched by Yulia Navalnaya, the dissident's widow, to protest against Putin. 74 people were arrested in 17 different cities in the country, Ovd-Info records. Some voters took their ballot paper to Navalny's grave in Moscow. The opponent's name was written in pen on the ballot paper.

“Be brave, one day we will win”, the words Navalnaya uttered in Berlin, specifying that she had voted for “Navalny” on her ballot paper. Yulia Navalnaya “had the chance to come to Russia to see her husband, but she chose to stay abroad”, the statement by Dimitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman.

At the end of the day, when Putin's victory was announced with over 87% of the votes, a comment came from Leonid Volkov, Navalny's right-hand man: “Putin's fake percentages have nothing to do with reality , of course. It's not worth discussing.”