Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Press Split

Russia is concerned about Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO. Putin’s hardliner Medvedev, meanwhile, is calling for the military alliance to be broken up.

Munich – Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the NATO by two member states. Sweden and Finland had withdrawn from the EU out of fear of further aggression from President Wladimir Putin joined the military alliance. The direct border between NATO and Russia increased by 1340 kilometers in one fell swoop – and it is set to grow even further. NATO members are debating the admission of Ukraine. An affront to Russia. Dmitry Medvedev now responded to the developments with threats.

Medvedev rants against “enemies from Washington” during NATO summit – NATO must “disappear”

“We must do everything to ensure that Ukraine’s ‘irreversible path’ to NATO ends either with the disappearance of Ukraine or with the disappearance of NATO. Or even better: with both,” the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council wrote in a post on Telegram on Thursday morning (July 11).

Medvedev was referring to the planned final declaration of NATO members for the NATO summit in Washington, which is still ongoing until Thursday. In the text, Ukraine’s path to membership in the military alliance is described as “irreversible”. According to Medvedev, Russia should work towards the “disappearance” of NATO because of this declaration by the “enemies from Washington”.

The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, has threatened NATO with destruction. © Montage: Ekaterina Shtukina/Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Kremlin sees “serious threat” from NATO – measures announced

Medvedev has turned into a Russian hardliner since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s confidant and former President of Russia had repeatedly threatened Western states with a nuclear strike if they continued to support Ukraine militarily. Medvedev had already spoken in January about Ukraine “disappearing” as a sovereign state. “Just one question: who said that Ukraine will even exist on the world map in two years?” wrote the 58-year-old on his Telegram channel.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president’s confidants View photo gallery

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also announced on Thursday that Russia must take measures to keep NATO in check. NATO’s goal is to suppress Russia and the alliance’s actions pose a “serious threat” to national security, the news agency quoted Reuters the Kremlin spokesman.

Medvedev makes it clear: Ukraine war continues even after Kiev’s capitulation

Only on Wednesday, Medvedev had indicated in a post on Telegram that Russia would not end its “special military operation” even if Kiev agreed to President Putin’s demands for a ceasefire. Putin had declared himself ready for a ceasefire if Ukraine ceded the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson, among others, and refrained from joining NATO.

“Even after signing the treaties and accepting defeat, the remaining radicals, having regrouped their forces, will sooner or later return to power, inspired by Russia’s Western enemies,” Medvedev predicted in his post. Then the time would come for Russia to “finally destroy the reptile.”

Putin’s henchman Medvedev wants to wipe Ukraine off the map

“Medvedev reiterated that without the capitulation of Ukraine, the destruction of the entire Ukrainian state and the complete occupation of Ukraine, Russia would not accept or maintain any negotiated peace agreements with Kyiv,” the think tank “Institute for the Study of War” analyzed with regard to the Kremlin politician’s statements. Despite public statements on peace talks, Russia is thus continuing to work towards the “disappearance” of Ukraine from the European map. (fd)