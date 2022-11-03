Home page politics

The world is concerned about the use of Russian nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Dmitry Medvedev, in turn, accuses NATO of provoking a nuclear first strike by Russia.

Moscow — Military experts have said Russia’s offensive in the Ukraine war has been faltering for several months. The British secret service, among others, assessed the situation that President Vladimir Putin’s armed forces were severely weakened and only capable of defensive actions. This is another reason why concerns are growing in the West that Russia could use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine to regain the upper hand in the war. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has repeatedly caused a stir with nuclear threats in the past.

Ukraine-News: Medvedev sees “direct reason” for the use of nuclear weapons

On Tuesday (November 2), the former president again raised the prospect of a nuclear strike and went even further in his statement: the West wants to provoke the use of nuclear weapons by Russia. On his Telegram account, the 57-year-old described the actions of Western countries as a “direct reason” for a nuclear strike and thus offered an insight into the Russian war logic. Also the Russian generals seem poised to go to extremes in the Ukraine war – apparently out of frustration, like kreiszeitung.de reported.

“A well-known thesis of Western countries is: ‘Russia must not win the war’”, the long-serving prime minister introduces his line of argument and calls on his readers to follow the “formal logic”. Conversely, if Russia should not win the war against Ukraine, the West believes that Ukraine must win the war. The government in Kyiv recently also defined the necessary criteria for a victory for Ukraine. This includes the return of all areas occupied by Russia – including Crimea.

Russia’s crude war logic — Medvedev speaks of “direct provocation of a world war”

“This is a threat to the existence of our state and the collapse of today’s Russia,” Medvedev classified the Ukrainian demands. The 57-year-old judges that this is “a direct reason” for the use of nuclear deterrence. According to Medvedev, the Western countries around NATO would therefore force Russia to start a new global conflict: “What is that if not a direct provocation of a world war with the use of nuclear weapons?”

In recent months, Russian officials have repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons. The narratives could also be a deterrent to weaken international support for Ukraine. Likewise, however, voices were repeatedly raised calling for Russia’s threats to be taken seriously.

Medvedev on the Ukraine war: “Only Russia’s victory is a guarantee against the global war”

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Sky News on Tuesday (2 November) that he thinks a nuclear strike by Russia is unlikely. As a result, Moscow would finally lose the support of nations like China or India and turn against the rest of the world. Putin “would be crazy if he did that,” Johnson said.

In order to be able to avert the impending nuclear war, Medvedev has a suitable solution ready: “Only the complete and final victory of Russia is a guarantee against the worldwide conflict.” (fd)