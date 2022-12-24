Putin held telephone conversations with Azerbaijani President Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, according to website Kremlin.

“During a telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his birthday,” the press service said.

The parties also discussed some issues of implementing the tripartite agreements between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan, related, in particular, to ensuring security on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.