The President of Russia considers it very important to work with compatriots abroad. Vladimir Putin discussed this topic at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council on Friday, reports TASS…

The meeting discussed issues of state policy in the field of international humanitarian cooperation. The President especially emphasized the importance of working with compatriots abroad, the importance “not only for those people who live abroad“, While “feel their connection with their historical homeland“, But also for the Russians themselves…

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and other permanent members of the Security Council.

Earlier it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the procedure for the abolition of federal authorities. The process of reducing federal bodies will begin in the Russian Federation in nine months, during which time the Russian government will have to develop and adopt the necessary regulatory legal acts.