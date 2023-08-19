President Vladimir Putin held a closed meeting at the NVO headquarters in Rostov-on-Don

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the headquarters of the special military operation group (SVO) in Rostov-on-Don. About this on the morning of August 19 reported in the press service of the Kremlin.

The military leaders presented reports to the Russian president on the situation in the special operation zone. The meeting was held behind closed doors.

The President heard reports from Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, commanders of areas, and other senior officers of the group Press Service of the President of Russia

Vladimir Putin has repeatedly visited the headquarters of the SVO in Rostov-on-Don, the last time he came in March 2023, during his trip he also visited Mariupol for the first time. It was also at this headquarters in December 2022 that the president delivered a New Year’s video message to citizens, reports TASS.

The arrival of the President of Russia to a meeting in Rostov-on-Don was documented

Video footage of the arrival of Vladimir Putin at the headquarters of the NVO for a meeting was at the disposal of RIA News. The President was greeted by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, First Deputy Minister of Defense Valery Gerasimov as he exited the car. Together they proceeded to the command post, where they were met by the head of the Main Operational Directorate – the first deputy head of the General Staff, Sergei Rudskoy, who reported to Putin that the officers had arrived for the meeting.

Recent Social Decisions of the President within the NWO

In early August, Vladimir Putin signed a decree on compulsory life and health insurance for volunteers participating in a special military operation. The amount of compensation depends on the severity of the injuries received, which is determined by the military medical organizations of the Ministry of Defense.

Also in May, the President of Russia signed a law according to which NWO members retain their rights to housing at their former duty station. In the event that a serviceman does not have his own housing, the priority for receiving it remains. In addition, the family of the SVO participant continues to receive monetary compensation for rent. The amount of payments does not depend on the rank, position and length of service.

Social initiatives are also being implemented in the Ministry of Labor. On August 16, the ministry prepared a draft resolution, according to which monthly cash payments to veterans of military operations participating in a special military operation will be assigned without an application. This will allow NMD veterans who are unable to timely apply for payments to receive them from the day they are recognized as combat veterans.

What is on the agenda for the RF Armed Forces?

The Russian Ministry of Defense daily reports on the successes of the Russian army at the front: on the repulse of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction, on a significant advance in the Krasnolimansk direction, on the disruption of the rotation of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

On the morning of August 19, it became known that Russian troops had thwarted six attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoliman direction. The losses of the Ukrainian army amounted to more than 40 thousand people. And all this is accompanied by heavy losses of enemy military equipment, including those of Western production.

In the course of active defense of the occupied lines in the area of ​​​​the Torsky ledge of the Serebryansky Lesnichestvo, units of the "Center" grouping of troops, with the support of artillery fire and air strikes, thwarted and repelled six attempts to attack. Destroyed infantry fighting vehicle, pickup truck Head of the press center of the grouping "Center" Alexander Savchuk

According to the Ministry of Defense, in the two months since the start of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost more than 43,000 servicemen. On the line of contact, the Russian military destroyed more than 4,900 units of various enemy weapons, including, in particular, 26 aircraft, 9 helicopters, 25 Leopard tanks from Germany, and 7 AMX wheeled tanks from France.

How the special operation affects world politics today

In many of Ukraine’s allies, including the United States and Germany, there is talk of the failure of Ukraine’s counter-offensive. Among the reasons for the failure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are the excessively high expectations of Kyiv’s partners and the “erroneous optimism” of the Ukrainian authorities themselves.

Nevertheless, the Pentagon refuses to believe that the resources of the counter-offensive have been exhausted, and suggest waiting for its completion before making a decision on regulating the Ukrainian crisis.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov outlined the main problem of the conflict in Ukraine: there are currently no prospects for negotiations between the West and Russia. The problem is that, according to the minister, Western countries use calls for negotiations only for the sake of a pause, during which they rearm Ukraine.