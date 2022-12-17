Putin got acquainted with the work of the joint headquarters of the troops and listened to proposals on the course of the NMD

Russian President Vladimir Putin got acquainted with the work of the joint headquarters of the armed forces involved in the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This was announced by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. TASS.

The head of state listened to a report on the course of the special operation, and also held a conference and meetings with military leaders.

On Friday, President Vladimir Putin worked throughout the day at the joint headquarters of the armed forces involved in the special military operation. The head of state got acquainted with the work of the headquarters, heard a report on the progress of the NMD, and also held a meeting and separate meetings with the commanders Dmitry Peskov press secretary of the President of Russia

The special operation in Ukraine began on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the main task of protecting the inhabitants of Donbass. On September 21, partial mobilization began in Russia – on October 28, its completion was announced.

Putin listened to proposals on actions during the NWO

The President of Russia listened to the commanders’ proposals regarding plans for immediate and long-term actions during the special operation.

Dear comrades, I would like to hear your proposals regarding our immediate and medium-term actions Vladimir Putin President of Russia

On November 25, Putin met with the mothers of soldiers participating in a special military operation in Ukraine.

On December 7, the head of state held a meeting with members of the Human Rights Council (HRC). During the meeting, he declared that there was no need for a new wave of mobilization in Russia.

Putin listened to the commanders of each operational direction

During his visit to the headquarters, the President of Russia heard reports from the commanders of each operational area of ​​the special operation.

The meeting was also attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Commander of the United Group of Forces Sergei Surovikin.

On December 15, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russia had stopped the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in three directions – Krasnolymansk, Donetsk and Kupyansk.

On December 10, the department reported that the Russian military continued offensive movements in the Krasnolimansky direction, during which the troops took up more advantageous lines. Up to 60 enemy soldiers were eliminated, as well as an infantry fighting vehicle and two armored vehicles.

On December 6, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Russian Armed Forces had taken control of six settlements on the territory of Donbass, these are Mayorsk, Pavlovka, Opytnoe, Andreevka, Belogorovka Yuzhnaya and Kurdyumovka.

Russia continues to advance in the Donetsk direction. On November 30, the Ministry of Defense announced that the settlements of Belogorovka and Pershe Travnya in the DPR had been taken under full control. On December 1, the village of Kurdyumovka in the DPR came under Russian control – as a result of offensive operations, more than 60 APU fighters, three tanks and six armored vehicles were destroyed.