“Putin is a c-head… and a thief. 100 rubles x $ – you fucked your c…” head. This is the electronic writing that appeared in the past few hours in Surgut, Siberia, on an office building. Authors of the gesture some hackers. The propaganda called them “pranksters” but in reality the feeling is that dissatisfaction is a widespread feeling after the collapse of the ruble.

Falling energy export revenue hits the ruble, which after experiencing a free fall in recent weeks hit its lowest level since March 2022 yesterday, shortly after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.