Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

Russia has lost two “frog feet” in a very short space of time. The Ukrainian air defense has shot down the Su-25 fighter jets.

Donetsk – Russia continues to have air supremacy over Ukrainian soil in the Ukraine war. While Kiev waits for support from Western allies, Ukrainian ground troops are fighting against Russian fighter jets – partly with success.

Su-25 on the ground: Ukraine shoots down Russian fighter plane in Ukraine war

“Another enemy Su-25 was shot down by our anti-aircraft guns in the Donetsk region,” the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of forces said on Telegram on Tuesday (July 23). Near Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, the Russian aircraft tried to “shoot at the positions of units of the Ukrainian defense forces.”

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine shared footage of the downed fighter jet on the X platform (formerly Twitter): “Russian planes continue to fall. The warriors of the 110th Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 jet in the Donetsk region. Great shot!” In addition, the ministry published a video that is said to show the impact of the already burning Su-25 fighter jet. A cloud of fire and smoke rises into the sky.

Russia relies on old fighter jets: Su-25 as the backbone of Russian ground troops

The Su-25, NATO code name “Frogfoot”, is a single-seat fighter aircraft of the Russian Air Force. The fighter jets are designed for close air support and can attack various targets, including ground targets and slow air targets. The basic model is already more than 40 years old – but is to be further developed for the Ukraine war, reported the Russian news agency CupIn addition to massive on-board guns and unguided rockets, the standard armament now consists primarily of glide bombs. The Su-25 fighter jets are considered the backbone of the Russian ground forces, it was said.

Putin’s air force relies on Su-25 aircraft in the war of aggression against Ukraine. (Symbolic image) © picture alliance/dpa/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP | Uncredited

“Frogfoot” in the Ukraine war: Second end-time fighter jet destroyed within five days

The shooting down of the fighter-bomber is the second loss of a Su-25 fighter jet within five days – on Friday (July 19) Ukrainian forces had already managed to shoot down a “frog foot”. “Thanks to the accuracy, skill and professionalism of our anti-aircraft fighters, the number of Russian air forces has decreased by one fighter aircraft today – the Su-25 fighter aircraft,” wrote the Khortytsia unit. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated on X: “Here we go again! Ukrainian soldiers have shot down another Russian Su-25 jet in the Donetsk region. Great job!” In recent months, the Ukrainian armed forces have also had partial successes in air defense – and increasing losses for Vladimir Putin’s troops.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: F-16 deliveries to Ukraine could lead to further losses

According to the latest update on Russian casualty figures published by Kyiv, Ukraine has shot down a total of 363 Russian aircraft since the war began in February 2022. An independent verification of this data is not possible. The Dutch open-source website Oryx lists 113 destroyed or damaged Russian aircraft in the same period, including 31 Su-25 fighter jets, which could be confirmed by images.

Ukraine hopes that Western deliveries of F-16 fighter jets will limit Russian air sovereignty over Ukrainian soil – and thus protect its own ground troops and make attacks on Russian positions easier. The Ukrainian Air Force is set to receive support from the USA, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium this summer. This could further increase Russian air force losses. (hk)