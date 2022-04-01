War Russia Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly ill with cancer. The Kremlin denies it

Vladimir Putin struck by the cancer? The hypothesis of a possible is becoming more and more concrete disease of the tsar. According to the independent Russian media Proekt President Vladimir Putin would have thyroid cancer. In a lengthy investigation, the newspaper revealed a list of personal doctors accompanying the Russian president on his travels.

These would include the endocrinologist of the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow Evgeny Selivanovwhich would accompany Putin in his travels at least 35 times in four years. “Project” is an independent Russian media for which anonymous journalists work, who try to push forward free inquiries despite the information censorship in Russia.

Only a few weeks ago there was a rumor of a “serious illness“to the detriment of the Russian president. According to some, the tsar would have”lost my mind“, because of the drugs, andinvasion of Ukraine it would be further proof. In fact, there are those who say that the Russian president would be in very poor health conditions and wanted to leave a mark on history, at the cost of bringing the world to the brink of third global conflict.

Immediate the response from the Russian government in the wake of new rumors relating to the state of health of the tsar and to the hypothesis of a cancer to the thyroid: the spokesperson of the Kremlin Dmytry Peskov, according to what the Russian Prdavdasaid that the fact is not true.

