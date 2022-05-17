Home page politics

Of: Teresa Toth

Rumor has it that Russian ruler Putin is suffering from severe cancer. An ex-CIA analyst explains what is allegedly behind the claims.

Moscow – At least since the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, rumors have multiplied Vladimir Putin’s Health status. International observers claim, for example, that Putin’s movements reveal that he has Parkinson’s. Others are certain: the Russian President is suffering from terminal cancer. This claim was fueled after a Russian oligarch’s conversation was intercepted and recorded.

He is said to have said that Putin was “very ill” and “suffered from severe blood cancer.” And further: “We all hope that Putin will die of cancer.” It is unclear who the oligarch is – him before To protect the Russian state, his name was not published. What is known, however, is that he does not support the president’s war. Even the directors of the Russian domestic secret service FSB, who previously stressed that they did not believe the rumors about Putin’s illness, are certain after the memo that the president is seriously ill.

Is Vladimir Putin sick? Rumors could be used as leverage

Also speculation about a possible cancer surgery on May 10th, i.e. one day after the Russian national celebration of “Victory Day” in World War II, were recently made loud. An interim president was appointed to represent Putin at the time. But how much truth is there in the numerous rumors of illness?

According to John Sipher, a former CIA analyst specializing in Russia, there is “no way” to confirm or deny the claims outside the Kremlin. However, Sipher puts forward two theories that can explain why these exist at all: either the Kremlin itself is responsible for the rumors, in order to avoid the escalating Ukraine war to distract and confuse, or Russian oligarchs use the rumors as leverage.

“For a long time, Putin was something like the mafia boss in the Kremlin, the judge between those fighting for money or influence. These clans are now positioning themselves to survive no matter how this crisis ends. Publicizing Putin’s health crisis or inventing one can be a way to gain leverage,” the ex-CIA analyst cautions. (tt)