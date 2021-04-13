The situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine remains tense. US President Joe Biden has therefore proposed a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Washington – Against the background of the Russian troop deployment on the border with Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has proposed a summit meeting to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. In a telephone conversation with Putin on Tuesday, Biden expressed his concern about the sudden build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and on the annexed Crimean peninsula, the White House said. The US President proposed a summit in a third country in the coming months "to discuss the full range of issues facing the United States and Russia". A reaction by Putin was not known at first.

The statement also said that Biden had asked the Russian President to “de-escalate tensions” with a view to Ukraine. He also stressed “the unwavering commitment of the United States to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”. The US president has also confirmed his goal of building a stable relationship with Russia. In the conversation it was also about Washington’s intention to pursue a strategic dialogue with Moscow on security issues and arms control.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine: Concerns about escalating conflict

In view of a strong Russian troop deployment along the border with Ukraine, concerns are currently growing that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could escalate again. It has led to parts of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk along the Russian border being controlled by separatists loyal to Moscow for almost seven years. Russia had also previously annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea with its more than two million inhabitants.

NATO is also increasingly concerned about the developments. The Russian troop deployment along the border with Ukraine was the largest since the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, explained Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitri Kuleba in Brussels. Russia has relocated thousands of combat-ready soldiers in the past few weeks. The concentration of the armed forces is "unjustified, unexplained and deeply worrying".

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine: G7 countries express concern

The foreign and defense ministers of the NATO states want to discuss the current escalation of the Ukraine conflict in a joint video conference this Wednesday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are expected to attend the talks in person at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

On Monday, the G7 countries expressed deep concern about the build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. “These large-scale troop movements without prior notice represent threatening and destabilizing activities,” said a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the seven large industrialized countries. “We call on Russia to stop its provocations and immediately de-escalate tensions in line with its international obligations.”

The G7 countries are Great Britain, which currently holds the Council Presidency, as well as Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada and the USA. Because of the annexation of Crimea, Russia was excluded from what was then known as the G8. Russia annexed Crimea, with a population of more than two million, on March 18, 2014 following a referendum that Ukraine and the EU regard as illegal.