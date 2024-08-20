Ukrainian President says Kursk strike proves Russian threat of retaliation was ‘illusion’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday (19.Aug.2024) that Russian President Vladimir Putin “no more options”. According to him, the defense would be the “most effective counterattack to Russian terror”highlighting the Ukrainian reinforcement on the border and the attack on Kursk.

“When our Ukrainian defenders of life act like this, strongly, bravely and when an operation is really well prepared, Putin has no options left”the Ukrainian president said at a meeting with ministers and diplomats in the city of Dnipro.

Zelensky began the statement by saying that this would be “the moment when the world is getting rid of its last and very naive illusions about Russia”referring to the idea that Ukraine should not attack the country because of a possible Russian response.

“Now we confirm more convincingly with our actions what we should have done before, what we have been talking about for a long time”said about Ukrainian operations against areas of Russia. Read the full of the declaration, in English.

According to the president, the Ukrainian Army would be controlling 1,250 km² of area and 92 settlements on Russian territory. He also said that Ukrainian forces would have already captured “the largest number of Russian prisoners in one operation”.

The Ukrainian invasion reportedly moved several soldiers to the Kursk region, who, according to Zelensky, were able to capture the city of Sudzha.

However, Ukraine’s president said he would not need to physically attack the region. “if our partners lift the current restrictions on the use of weapons on Russian territory”.

According to the Reutersthe forces of Ukrainedespite the attack on Kursk, would be acting defensively in other areas and still act with difficulty in Ukrainian region of Pokrovsk, transport hub of the Army.

Zelensky said last (18.Aug), in his live daily, that the objective of the attack on Russian areas would be to form a “Safety Zone” against new attacks from Moscow.