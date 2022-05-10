Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to end the Ukraine war with the Donbas campaign and wants to extend it to Transnistria, a region of Moldova that broke away in 1990, the director of US intelligence said Tuesday.

“We estimate that President Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine, during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond Donbas.Haines declared before Congress.

US intelligence services believe that the Russian military wants to “extend the land bridge (in southern Ukraine) to Transnistria,” he added.

It is “possible” that the Russian forces will achieve this goal in the coming months, but “they will not be able to reach Transnistria and include Odessa without decreeing a form of general mobilization,” he added.

Putin “It probably counts on a weakening of the determination of the United States and the European Union, when food shortages worsen and energy prices rise,” he warned.

Kramatorsk town in Donbas, Russia’s target zone.

Putin’s ambitions exceed the capabilities of the Russian military and that “probably means that in the coming months we will evolve along a more unpredictable trajectory and potentially an escalationHaines added.

“The current trend increases the chances that President Putin will resort to more drastic measures, including the introduction of martial law, the reorientation of industrial production or a possible military escalation to release the resources necessary to achieve his goals,” he said.

“We continue to believe that President Putin will only authorize the use of nuclear weapons if he perceives an existential threat to the Russian state or regime,” he added.

However, the Russian president could resort to them “if he thinks he is losing the war in Ukraine and NATO intervenes or prepares to intervene,” he said.

But even in this scenario, “it’s likely to send signals” before it does, Avril Haines noted.

The warnings come as US officials try to understand the long-term implications of a conflict that has raised questions about the capabilities of the Russian military.

After initially trying to seize “large swaths of Ukrainian territory” and replace the government in kyiv, Moscow reduced its objectives to focus on eastern UkraineLt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, told senators in the audience.

Even as the conflict leaves Russia weaker, the country’s perception that “the US is a nation in decline” could lead it to engage in “More aggressive actions not only in Ukraine itself, but also more broadly in its perceived confrontation with the West,” Berier said.

AFP and Bloomberg

