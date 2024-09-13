Home policy

Patrick Mayer

Satellite images are said to show heavy ballistic missiles arriving in Russia from Iran. Vladimir Putin is said to be planning their use against Ukraine.

Olya – Weapons deliveries are now a natural part of the war in Ukraine on both sides. The Ukrainian army has now presented a robot dog for military reconnaissance. In this case, the presumed country of origin of the package for Kiev is again the USA.

Weapons deliveries in the Ukraine war: Iranian missiles for the Russian army?

And the Kremlin regime of autocrat Vladimir Putin has apparently also received a new delivery – from the partner, authoritarian Shiite regime in Tehran. Satellite images from the US earth observation company Maxar Technologies are said to confirm the alleged arrival of Iranian Fath-360 short-range missiles in the far south of the Russian Federation.

According to the report, the fairly modern, tactical-ballistic short-range missiles are said to have arrived on a huge container ship in the port of the small town of Olya (Limansky District) in the Astrakhan Oblast on the Caspian Sea. This information cannot be independently verified. As of Friday afternoon (September 13), 11:30 a.m., neither the Kremlin nor Iran had commented on the allegations from the West.

This satellite photo is said to show a container ship with Iranian short-range missiles in Russia. © Screenshot X@geopolitis

Short-range missile Fath-360: Iran is probably supplying Russia with weapons via the Caspian Sea

As the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and others reported on September 8, Iran is allegedly currently supplying Moscow with 200 short-range Fath 360 missiles. The missiles are 5.17 meters long and have an alleged combat weight of 787 kilograms. The range of the weapon is not publicly known. It is estimated to be between 30 and 120 kilometers. The missiles are usually fired from a launch vehicle with four large launch tubes based on a truck. It can therefore be assumed that Russia will also receive such military vehicles from Tehran.

The video from the post below is supposed to show the launch of the missiles. These were only presented by the Mullah regime in 2022. It is currently completely unclear whether the Ukrainians’ Western air defense systems, such as the Patriot, would be able to take the missiles out of the sky before they cause damage with their presumably enormous explosive power. As the Ukrainian portal Defense Express (DE)which is close to the Kiev army, wrote in an analysis that the warhead of the Fath 360 is said to weigh 150 kilograms. The short-range missile therefore reaches an impact speed of Mach 4, which corresponds to 4939.2 km/h and is extremely fast even for a military guided missile.

Ukraine’s air defense: Germany supplies more IRIS-T SLS and IRIS-T SLM systems

Just recently, at the beginning of September, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) announced that Germany was financing twelve IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defense systems and twelve IRIS-T SLS short-range air defense systems for the Ukrainian armed forces. This makes a total of 24 systems (in addition to three Patriot batteries) including guided missiles. Three IRIS-T SLS and four IRIS-T SLM have already been delivered, Pistorius explained. Two more SLS and SLM will follow this year in order to prevent as many insidious Russian air attacks on critical infrastructure as possible. (pm)