Ministry of Defense: the number of RF Armed Forces will be increased by 170 thousand people at the expense of contract soldiers

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree establishing the staffing level of the Russian Armed Forces (AF). The Kremlin reported this on Friday, December 1.

According to the document, the staffing level of the RF Armed Forces increases by almost 170 thousand people and is set at 2,209,130 ​​people, including 1,320,000 military personnel.

The head of state instructed the government to allocate funds from the federal budget to the Russian Ministry of Defense necessary for the implementation of the decree. The document comes into force from the date of its signing.

Due to the new decree, the previous one has lost its force. It came into force on January 1, 2023. According to it, the strength of the Russian Armed Forces increased to 2 million 39 thousand people, of which 1 million 150 thousand were military.

There is no provision for an increase in conscription for military service or mobilization.

As the Russian Ministry of Defense explained, the increase in the number of military personnel in the Armed Forces is being implemented in stages at the expense of citizens who express a desire to perform military service under a contract.

At the same time, there are no plans to significantly increase the conscription of citizens for compulsory military service. In addition, there are no provisions for mobilization in Russia, the defense department said.

Russia reacts to NATO’s aggressive activities

The Ministry of Defense also reported that the increase in the staffing level of the Russian Armed Forces was due to an increase in threats to Russia associated with a special military operation (SVO) and the ongoing expansion of NATO.

The department indicated that NATO is increasing the presence of its military contingent near the Russian borders, and is also deploying additional air defense (air defense) and strike weapons.

Thus, an additional increase in the combat strength and size of the armed forces is an adequate response to the aggressive activities of the NATO bloc, the Ministry of Defense summarized.