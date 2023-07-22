Russia arrests Igor Girkin, pro-Putin separatist of Donbass. Here because

I was arrestedgor Girkin, the Putinian separatist from Donbass, former colonel of the FSB and nationalist blogger, who had made highly critical comments about the Russian military but was also wanted by Kiev. Russian police arrested him on Friday morning, his lawyer Alexandre Molokhov said, adding that he is likely accused of “extremism”. On his Telegram account, followed by over 875,000 people, Girkin regularly posted critical messages to the General Staff in Moscow.

As the Sheet explains, “he had mercenaries following him, he had the money of an oligarch, he had Putin’s endorsement, which didn’t last long. Girkin wanted all-out war, not a Russian war in disguise, and still believes today that Russia’s failure in the Ukraine is due to the lack of readiness and courage of nine years ago. Girkin talked and talked a lot, and his arrest is intended as a warning to anyone intending to criticize the Kremlin.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

