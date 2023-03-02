Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Dismay at Putin’s Russia: There, a child painted a picture of the Ukraine war – but differently than expected. Now the father faces a long prison sentence.

Moscow – He is a single parent, but that does not protect him from arrest: a father has been arrested in Russia because his child painted an allegedly wrong picture of the Ukraine war in class. The girl did not immortalize the Russian successes with paper and pen, but honored the Ukrainian war victims. Now the father is apparently facing a long prison sentence – and the little artist is facing a life in a children’s home. Aid organizations are appalled.

The civil rights organization OVD info made the case public on Wednesday (March 1). Like the news portal Meduza reported that 54-year-old Alexei Moskalev from the Tula region south of Moscow is said to have spent a night in a prison cell. This was confirmed by the man’s lawyer. His daughter Masha was placed in a children’s home. A Video published on Telegramis to show the teenager accompanied by a volunteer who looks after the family.

Russia: child paints picture against Ukraine war – father arrested by police

The information cannot be independently verified. The background to the arrest is apparently an incident that is said to have happened in April last year. According to research by the news portal spectr 6th grader Masha was asked to draw a picture in support of Russian soldiers at school shortly after Russia’s war of aggression began. But the girl interpreted the task in her own way – and painted Ukrainian war victims. She is said to have written the words “No to war” and “Glory to Ukraine” on the picture. The teacher and the director of the school allegedly immediately called the police. This was reported by tz.de.

Shows little mercy for opponents of the regime: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. © Rolf Kremming/Mikhail Metzel/imago/dpa/Montage

In the meantime, however, the Russian domestic secret service FSB is probably also investigating the matter. Just one day after art class, the father was arrested for the first time. There was a fine for “discrediting the army”. But the case is apparently not over yet. After that, comments appeared on social networks, and investigators searched the apartment in winter. With the new media reports, the new arrest apparently took place.

Now threaten the man loudly OVD info up to three years imprisonment. The volunteer also has her say in the video published by the civil rights activists: “It can happen to anyone,” said the woman, according to a news agency report dpa adding, “Every one of us, every minor, every one of the young people who’s speaking out somewhere.”

Arrests of the population: In Russia, the police are cracking down on opponents of the regime for Putin’s sake

In fact, arrests are common in Russia. President Vladimir Putin takes rigorous action against opponents of the war and critics of the regime, who sometimes resort to a weird noodle protest. Most recently, many regional politicians who openly opposed the Kremlin over the Ukraine war were also arrested.

In order to prevent protests in their own country, the Duma had tightened the catalog of punishments for criticism of the military campaign enormously. Prison sentences of up to ten years can be threatened. Just recently there was a Couple taken away in handcuffs by police in a restaurant, because it had had a critical conversation about the Ukraine conflict over dinner. At that time, another guest of the restaurant had called the officials. (jkf/dpa)