Home policy

From: Paula Voelkner

Press Split

Kursk Offensive: Marcus Faber (FDP), Chairman of the Defense Committee, calls for Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered to Ukraine (montage) © IMAGO / NurPhoto, Michael Kappeler/dpa

Ukraine is advancing in Kursk. The chairman of the Defense Committee sees this as Putin’s “failure” and calls for arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Kursk/Berlin – For more than a week now, the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of KurskThe move is also described by many as a threat to the Russian president. BBC headlines a report from Moscow: “Ukraine’s advance undermines Putin’s image as ‘Mr. Security’.” The Kremlin chief’s response to the Ukrainian invasion has not been particularly convincing so far, according to an analysis by Guardian.

The chairman of the Defence Committee, Marcus Faber (FDP), also sees Vladimir Putin weakened by the offensive. On Friday (16 August) he wrote in X, “Putin fails in the defence of Russia”. Faber describes the advance of the Ukrainian troops in Kursk as “impressive”. The offensive shows “that the failure in the Kremlin has failed”, says Faber. “Militarily, he is overwhelmed.”

Ukrainian offensive in Kursk: Selenskyj speaks of more than 80 captured settlements

Ukraine claims to have already captured more than 80 Russian settlements in the Kursk region. This was announced by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address. The city of Sudzha is also to be completely under Ukrainian control. According to Zelensky, Sudzha is now to become the seat of the first Ukrainian military command on Russian territory under Major General Eduard Moskalev.

Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine: Traffic light politician calls for further arms deliveries in the fight against Putin

Faber believes that the Ukrainian advance requires action on the part of Germany. This is not the first time that Faber has demanded in his post: “Ukraine’s success must be a reason for us to talk about handing over more Leopard2 and Fuchs.”

Since 2023, Ukraine has received Western battle tanks for defense against Russia – including Leopard 2 from Germany. There were already debates about the use of German weapons in Russia as part of the Kursk offensive. Drone footage at the beginning of the Ukrainian invasion also showed German Marder infantry fighting vehicles taking part in the offensive on Russian soil.

German Leopard 2 tanks in the Ukraine war: Use against “military targets is legitimate. Throughout Russia”

Faber told the newspapers of the Funke Media Group: “With the handover to Ukraine, these are Ukrainian weapons.” In June, Faber also said about the use of Western weapons in Russia to ntv: “Military targets are legitimate. Throughout Russia” – as long as Ukraine respects international law during the operation, Faber stressed.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

The German government has so far delivered 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. For Faber, that is not enough: “We can do more – especially since we have reordered 123 Leo2s and are facing a selection decision for the Fuchs,” he writes on X. On July 3, the Bundestag gave the go-ahead for the order of 105 Leopard 2 battle tanks of the latest generation. 18 of the tanks have already been ordered in 2023 to replace the Leopard 2s delivered to Ukraine. (pav)