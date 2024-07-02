Home page politics

From: Marcus Giebel

Press Split

It looks a bit like it’s on display: This Tor-M2KM missile defense system was discovered by Atesh partisans on the Crimean coast in Sevastopol. © Telegram/atesh_ua

Russia is increasingly worried about its sovereignty over Crimea. This is why Vladimir Putin is said to be using air defense on the peninsula.

Sevastopol – In Ukraine War not only people live dangerously. Ukrainians, whether military personnel or civilians, because Wladimir Putin the attacked country is regularly bombed from the air indiscriminately and mercilessly. The same goes for the invaders, who are apparently being used to their advantage by the Kremlin chief in order to allow the fighting to escalate further.

Military vehicles and equipment also suffer immense damage – often only scrap remains. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has just published new figures showing that 59 Russian air defense systems were destroyed in June. This was the second highest number for a month since the beginning of the invasion, with only July 2023 seeing significantly more kills, at 73.

Better protected: This Tor-M2 missile defense system has been adapted to the green surroundings. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Missile defense system in Crimea: Putin apparently wants to protect Sevastopol from Ukrainian air strikes

Perhaps the losses are partly factored in. At least there are lessons to be learned from them. Nevertheless, each one hurts.

Putin is therefore unlikely to be pleased that the Atesh partisans, founded in response to the invasion, claim to have discovered a Russian Tor M2KM missile defense system in Sevastopol. On her Telegram channel Two pictures are shown of the eight-wheeled vehicle, which stands quite unprotected on a several-meter-high coast directly by the water.

Attacks on Crimea: “Russians have chosen another ‘ideal’ location for air defence system”

The largest city on the Crimealocated in the very southwest of the peninsula, is home to the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and is therefore considered a worthwhile target for Ukrainian air strikes. The group of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars therefore writes ironically: “This time the Russians have chosen a different ‘ideal’ place to place their anti-aircraft missile system.”

Putin and Crimea: Air defense to ward off attacks with ATACMS

Directly above the beach, it poses “a danger to the local population.” The somewhat provocative speculation continues: “Most likely, this is one of the last photos of this complex.”

Radar stations and air defense systems are being systematically disabled in order to clear the corridor to the Crimean Bridge. The peninsula between the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov is of enormous strategic importance to both warring parties, which is why Kiev wants to regain control of it ten years after the Russian annexation.

ATACMS are used for this purpose in particular, and the short-range missiles made in the US are said to have already caused considerable damage to Russia’s air defences. Putin seems to want to protect his fleet from this in particular with the help of Tor M2KM. The Russian president is also said to have been concerned about possible F-16 jets in Ukrainian hands. have already launched countless rockets have.

Navalny extends the list of Putin’s victims – an overview View photo gallery

Russian air defense system: Tor M2 can eliminate targets at a distance of up to 15,000 meters

According to RosoboronexportRussia’s state-owned monopoly exporter of military equipment, the missile defense system reaches air targets at a distance of up to 15,000 meters and at an altitude of up to 10,000 meters. Up to four targets can be attacked simultaneously.

Only a few days ago, Ukraine claimed to have destroyed four Tor-M2 systems. To ensure that more are added soon – not just the one in Sevastopol – the Atesh partisans are asking the public to pass on the relevant information to their coordinators. (mg)