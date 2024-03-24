Home page politics

From: Klaus Rimpel

For the first time, Russia speaks of a “state of war” in Ukraine. Is Russia preparing for a new mobilization?

Munich – Carlo Masala is a military expert at the Bundeswehr University in Neubiberg. In the interview he explains why Moscow has recently started calling the war in Ukraine by its name.

The Kremlin says Russia is now “at war” with Ukraine. What are the consequences?

It is not yet an official declaration of war, just a statement by the Kremlin spokesman in an interview. But it may be preparation for a larger mobilization in Russia. Of course you need the war narrative.

Putin has so far shied away from general mobilization because it is unpopular. Does he now interpret his 87 percent victory as a license?

He doesn't see it as a license, the elections are fraudulent. But now that he's been elected for another six years, he can do what I think he already intended to do: officially mobilize. So far, mobilization has only been gradual.

“State of war” statements about Western troops in Ukraine?

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilization of around 300,000 reservists last September. © Ilya Pitalev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Peskov says it is now a war because the entire West is on Ukraine's side. Is he using the Chancellor's statement about Western soldiers who are already in Ukraine as an excuse?

No, this narrative that the West is waging war against Russia has been present in Putin's speeches for a long time. He doesn't need any special excuse for this. At some point Putin also said that it wouldn't change anything if Western soldiers were in Ukraine. His aim is to mobilize more forces given the situation that the Ukrainian troops are in an extremely difficult situation.

How big is the Western dispute over the right course for Ukraine in the new escalation?

Putin is encouraged by the fact that the entire West is weakening in its support for Ukraine. Given that Ukraine lacks ammunition and the Ukrainian mobilization issue is still unresolved, there are opportunities for Russia on the battlefield.

Is Russia's power enough for a renewed escalation in the Ukraine war?

Is Russia well-equipped militarily enough for a further escalation of the war – Putin failed in the first attack on the entire Ukraine…

Russia's strategy is based on mass. They have more personnel and more material – and the Ukrainians lack both.

Is there now a threat of a new attack on Kiev?

You can't say that yet. What matters is whether and to what extent Russia succeeds in making breakthroughs in the East.

The Wall Street Journal wrote about Putin's plans to open a second front in the Balkans with the help of the Serbs. Can the EU membership offer for Bosnia serve as a pretext for a new escalation?

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic repeatedly threatens to attack Kosovo, but ultimately does nothing. In this respect, I believe this is a classic diversionary tactic.

Interview: Klaus Rimpel