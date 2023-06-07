Home page politics

From: Gregor Jose Moser

The Eastern Europe expert Åslund sees the blasting of the Kakhovka dam in Cherson as a new phase in the Ukraine war.

Kiev – Flooded villages, lack of drinking water and motor oil in the Dnipro River: the blasting of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine is a disaster for the population and the environment. Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks of a “new dimension” to the war. After many setbacks, Russia now wants to act with increased aggression against Ukraine and is increasingly targeting civilian targets, Scholz said on WDR. The economist and Eastern Europe expert Anders Åslund has a similar view Sweden.

With the dam blast by Russia, the war against Ukraine entered a new phase, Åslund wrote on Twitter. Originally, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan was to completely take over Ukraine and not destroy its infrastructure. In another tweet, Åslund wrote that Russia is now solely trying to annihilate Ukraine and its people and has “abandoned” the original goal.

Åslund after dam blast: West can do more

Åslund apparently expects a reaction from the West to this “new phase”. He continues: “Can the West really stand by without interfering? There’s so much more the West can do.” So far, it’s unclear who was behind the blast. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the incident. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called on the West to take even tougher action against Moscow.

Åslund also warned that the Russian-held villages would be hit hardest by the floods. In addition, no water is now available for the Crimean Canal, which does not make the peninsula “unsustainable”. “By blowing up this dam, Putin gave up Crimea,” said the expert. The Russian ruler should better evacuate his troops, the Swede continued.

Many Western politicians blame Russia. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, for example, that there was only one person responsible, and that was Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. With the Kachowka dam, a civilian dam near a nuclear power plant is being misused as a weapon of war and the lives of people in the area are being endangered, according to Baerbock.

Military Expert: Russia is blank

The military expert Christian Mölling also sees a weakness in Russia in the action. Mölling is deputy director of the research institute of the German Society for Foreign Relations. In the Interview with the daily news he said that Russia apparently does not have many options for action. Moscow is no longer in a position to “escalate in a classic military manner” and is “quite blank from a military point of view”.

Russia said Ukraine was behind the blast and wanted to cut off Crimea’s water supply. Moscow illegally annexed the Black Sea Peninsula in 2014. Kyiv denied the accusation. It is obvious that Russia is trying to Ukrainian counteroffensive slow down and delay the end of the war.