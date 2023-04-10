Home page politics

How does Russia intend to fight the new tanks that Ukraine is receiving from the West? Apparently part of the plan is to motivate the soldiers financially.

Munich – Ukraine is supported by the West with advanced weapons that favor defensive warfare Kievs should decide. Not only tanks, but also combat aircraft have already been delivered for this purpose. This apparently causes concerns in Moscow. As the New York Times reported, Russia is to deploy its troops in the Ukraine war on the battles with German Leopard, American Particularly motivate Abrams or British Challenger tanks: According to leaked secret documents, troops who manage to damage or destroy these machines should be paid a bonus.

Russian secret documents surfaced in video game chat rooms

The monetary stimulus is part of a broader range of initiatives to boost morale in the Russian army, the papers said. This is intended to reduce “the confidence of Ukraine and the West” and to “bolster Russian troops’ ability to overcome these new weapons,” according to the document, which was classified as top secret.

The Russian strategy for dealing with the new tanks, according to the Times hidden in a “treasure trove of US intelligence documents” leaked online in video game chat rooms before making their way to social media in recent days. US officials said the documents were legitimate, although at least one of the dozens of pages of classified reports had been altered.

The documents would have provided the clearest glimpse yet into the internal workings of both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries since the war began last year. Both sides are struggling with casualties and setbacks, the documents say. The Times first reported the leak on Thursday.

Russian Strategy Against Western Tanks: “Establishing Three Firing Zones”

Britain, Germany, Poland and the United States have pledged dozens of their main battle tanks, which are superior to the old Soviet tanks, ahead of an expected Ukrainian spring offensive against Russian forces in occupied Ukraine. Through “sound defensive and offensive strategies, including the use of small man-portable anti-tank guided missiles and anti-tank mines” it creates Russia but so far to weaken the presence of tanks on the battlefield. According to the documents, the Russian strategy for destroying the tanks involves “establishing three firing zones based on range”.

The papers also say: “At the same time, staff training is being carried out to elucidate the weaknesses of NATO tanks.” Now, a financial incentive should also mean that even more western tanks fall victim to the Russian army. (cgsc)