Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Split

Putin sells it as superior to all other tanks: Russia’s T-90M hardly has any real competition – but it’s not invincible.

Moscow – Russia claims it has the “best tank in the world”. After reports of mass casualties of Western tanks in the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the Russian T-90M main battle tank, nicknamed “Proryv” (“Breakthrough”), as the world’s leading combat vehicle of its kind. That reports that Military Watch Magazine.

The T-90M was first tested in 2017 and entered service with the Russian Army in April 2020, two months after the completion of state tests. “We need modern anti-tank systems. We also need modern tanks. It can be said today that the T-90M Proryv is the best tank in the world. As soon as he approaches positions, nothing and nobody has a chance,” Putin praised the model.

Exclusive insights. Inside of the Leopard tank View photo gallery

The cannon of the T-90M corresponds to one, according to one star– 2020 report of T-14 Armata main battle tank model – Russian propaganda portrays the T-14 as some kind of super tank. It is said to have greater range and accuracy than older Russian tank guns. In addition, the T-90 has modern armor. “He shoots at a longer distance and with more precision. He also has better protection,” Putin stressed.

Russia’s tanks: T-90M suddenly in high demand during the Ukraine war

In fact, the T-90M benefits from systems originally developed for the acclaimed T-14 Armata. This main battle tank was presented to the public in 2015 and caused quite a stir in specialist circles at the time. His concept was considered a revolution in tank construction. However, since only very small numbers could be produced, the army leadership resorted to the much cheaper modernization of the T-90, which had already been developed during the Cold War.

The Russian army originally only wanted to buy a few dozen units of the T-90M. However, the unexpectedly difficult development in the Ukraine war for Russia has led to an expansion of the procurement plans this year. The Military Watch Magazine writes of “thousands of vehicles” to be purchased and an estimated production rate of over 1300 units per year. The T-90M is now “increasingly forming the backbone of the Russian tank fleet,” writes the magazine.

Russia’s T-90M is said to be superior to western main battle tanks

In addition to Putin, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, also raved about the T-90M in March: “In my opinion, this is now the best tank in the world,” he said. “He’s certainly better than Leopard, Challenger, Abrams, also in terms of his tactical and technical data, even in terms of […] the mass.” Medvedev was alluding to the superiority of the T-90M over Western competitors such as the German Leopard 2, the British Challenger 2 and the US M1A3 Abrams. All of these tanks are in service in Ukraine.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Especially the significantly lower mass could give the Russian T-90M an advantage. It appears to have lower fuel consumption, is easier to transport, presents a smaller target for enemy guns, and can navigate civilian bridges and roads that western tanks weighing 70-80 tons are too heavy for. The Russian model also requires a crew of three, while the western models only work with a crew of four.

Ukraine Army is increasingly targeting the T-90M

The T-90M was also clearly superior to its western competitors in terms of armor, firepower and sensors Military Watch Magazine. However, it cannot be called the “best tank in the world” across the board. In particular, the Chinese Type 99A model and the South Korean K2 Black Panther model represented serious competition for the T-90M. The K2 Black Panther is particularly important for NATO, since Poland and Turkey, both members of the western defense alliance, each want to purchase almost 1,000 of this model.

The Ukraine war also makes it clear that the T-90M is by no means invincible. Ukrainian armed forces are increasingly targeting the model – and probably destroying it, like the Ukrainian military magazine Defense Express reported on Wednesday (July 19). Most recently, a T-90M in the outskirts of Bakhmut was “turned into scrap with two precise hits” from combat drones.