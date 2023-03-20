Russian president said in an article that the country is open to the diplomatic resolution of the conflict; Xi Jinping visits Russia on 2nd

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised China for “balanced posture” and for understanding “historical background and root causes” that led to war with Ukraine. He also thanked the country, which is trying to place itself as a mediator, for its effort in collaborating with the solution of the conflict that completed 1 year on February 24th.

The information is in an article written by Putin published in the Chinese newspaper People’s Daily It is republished on the official website of the Kremlin.

The release of the text comes a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping’s official visit to Moscow. The meeting was a request from Putin, who intends to discuss the partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China and the “deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena”.

In the article, the Russian leader stated that Russia is open to the political and diplomatic resolution of the war in Ukraine. He also attributed the extent of the situation to the West, which would be seeking to contain the development of Asian countries: “The conflict in Ukraine, which was provoked and is being diligently fueled by the West, is the most striking, but not the only, manifestation of its desire to maintain its international dominance and preserve the unipolar world order.”.

In addition, Putin demanded that the Ukrainian government recognize “the current geopolitical realities” –referring to the annexation of 4 Ukrainian regions in 2022 and Crimea in 2014.