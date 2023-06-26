Vladimir Putin has reneged on a promise he made on Saturday to punish Wagner’s rebels. The Russian president has promised this Monday, in a message addressed to the nation, that the security of the mercenaries will be guaranteed. “Today they have the opportunity to continue serving Russia under a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other law enforcement agencies, or to return to their families and friends. Whoever wants can go to Belarus. The promise I made will be fulfilled ”, the president assured in a message in which he justified this decision with the popularity that these men have garnered in the invasion of Ukraine.

“The vast majority of the fighters and commanders of the Wagner group are also Russian patriots, devoted to their people and the state. They showed it with their courage on the battlefield, liberating Donbas and Novorossiya,” Putin added. The president also thanked them for making “the only correct decision: they did not support a fratricidal bloodshed, they stopped at the last line.”

Putin’s intervention has been a praise to himself during the crisis of the weekend. “From the very beginning of the events, on my direct instructions, measures were taken to avoid great bloodshed,” said the Russian leader, confident, at least publicly, that “an armed rebellion would have been put down” despite that the Russian armed forces are now concentrated in Ukraine.

“It has been shown that there is the highest unity of society, of the executive and legislative powers at all levels,” added the head of the Kremlin in a speech also focused on reiterating the Kremlin’s propaganda: the entire country remains united around to the president.

Putin has never mentioned Wagner’s boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin. “The organizers of the rebellion, betraying their country, their people, also betrayed those who were involved in this crime. They lied to them, pushed them to their death, under fire, to shoot their own”, was the only mention of the mercenary leadership before stressing that the Russian soldiers “finally realized their mistake”.

Prigozhin has given the first signs of life on Monday since the riot he led on Saturday in Russia. The businessman has published an audio in which he points out that his paramilitary group did not intend to “overthrow the Government, but to protest” and claims to have the support of practically all of his troops. In that recording, Prigozhin has affected the military division by accusing the Russian army of envying his successes and killing his own. “We were the most prepared, we fulfilled all the missions (…) as a result of intrigues and bad decisions, Wagner was supposed to cease to exist on July 1, 2023,” Prigozhin lamented, referring to the decree that places all troops under the umbrella of the regular army. The statements were released hours after the official Russian press published that, contrary to what seemed to have been agreed on Saturday, after the end of the failed rebellion, the case against Prigozhin has not been closed and, therefore, the charges against he remain in force.

The purpose of the protest was, according to Prigozhin’s account, “to bring to justice those who made mistakes.” The head of the mercenaries has elaborated on the argument of the protest against Moscow: “Despite the fact that we have not committed any aggression, we were attacked with missiles and then the helicopters passed us by. Some 30 people died, Wagner fighters”. Prigozhin has admitted that some pilots of the Russian armed forces were killed during the skirmishes.

Wagner’s boss did not refer to that supposed pact that put an end to Wagner’s coup and whose main condition does not seem to have been fulfilled. The agreement was that the columns of paramilitary military and armored vehicles had to stop on their way to Moscow and return to their bases. In return, the Russian government promised to guarantee the immunity of Prigozhin and his men. However, the three pro-government agencies —TASS, RIA and Interfax— and the country’s main newspaper, KommersantThey have assured this Monday that the case opened against the Wagner leader for the riot has not been closed. The charges he faces could carry a sentence of 12 to 20 years.

The agreement, mediated by the President of Belarus and Vladimir Putin’s main ally in Ukraine, Aleksandr Lukashenko, contemplated that Prigozhin would leave the country to settle in Belarus. Once that condition was fulfilled, the treason case opened against Wagner’s leader would be closed. However, according to the official press, the FSB, the Russian security service heir to the Soviet KGB, is continuing with its investigation. “The criminal case against Prigozhin has not been filed,” the official TASS agency said, citing a source from the Prosecutor’s Office. “The investigation is still ongoing,” he added.

Wagner’s rebellion has marked a before and after in Russia. The political earthquake caused this weekend by the head of the mercenary company has placed Vladimir Putin himself on the trigger in the middle of the war. Neither at the front nor on the Russian propaganda sets understand the pardon – possibly temporary – for whom he was known as the Cputin hef, and his great rival, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, has only dared to reappear publicly three days after Wagner took up arms against him.

The supposed pardon of Prigozhin and his followers has caused outrage among the most pro-Kremlin media. On the main public television channel, Rossiya 1, presenter Dmitri Kiselyov stressed this Sunday that “treason during the war is a serious crime”, while an influential deputy and member of the defense committee of the State Duma, General Andrei Guruliov, went further. “Today, beyond what can be said, only a bullet in the forehead is the salvation of Prigozhin and Utkin [el primer comandante de Wagner]”.

Putin is now facing the monster that his army created years ago to intervene in Syria and Donbas without acknowledging that the Kremlin was behind those operations. Mercenary companies are prohibited by law in Russia, but Moscow has looked the other way with Wagner since 2014. Now, his deputies are trying to square the circle and punish these soldiers of fortune without weakening the Ukrainian front.

“Russia needs a law to regulate mercenary companies,” said another military deputy, General Andrei Kartapolov, on Sunday. The politician announced that Parliament will process a bill that will allow the management of these companies to be controlled without prohibiting them because they are necessary for the invasion. “Our country will never be the same again. column of wagnerians it did not move along the asphalt, it moved through the hearts and divided society in half”, Commander Alexander Khodakovsky, one of the leaders of the Donbas separatists, wrote in his personal profile in 2014.

“Everything hung by a very fine thread,” added the soldier. “Those who hold the front have been stabbed in the back. Those whose lives depend on maintaining the front lived through the darkest hours yesterday,” Khodakovsky added before stressing how Prigozhin’s populism has left a very deep impression among Russians who are suspicious of Putin and his clique: “Millions of people will never be able to look to the eyes without judging those who applauded when they saw the helicopters shot down by our combatants fall.

calm among the population

However, far from the conspiracies behind the Kremlin walls, the situation on the street has returned to an apparent normality. The checkpoints in the Russian capital have been lifted and people have returned to work this Monday as if nothing had happened. The Russian Federal Security Service [FSB] cancels the anti-terrorism alert regime decreed in Moscow as of 9:00 a.m. on June 26,” Russian espionage has announced. The authorities of the Voronezh region have also made the same decision just two days after Wagner’s columns shot down the helicopters there that were trying to prevent their advance towards Moscow.

“The situation is calm,” says Andrei, the driver who brings this newspaper from the border city of Ivangorod to Saint Petersburg. On the border with Estonia, calm reigned on Sunday afternoon. The only queue at customs was the one formed at the crossing to Russia, made up of dozens of citizens who had crossed over the weekend to the European Union for sightseeing and shopping and rushed through the last hours of Sunday. pass that steel curtainor it only took a few minutes.

In the capital, Moscow, they had already lifted the checkpoints this Monday morning. If on Saturday there were “soldiers with long weapons on the roads leading into the city”, as a European expatriate who was heading to his country house with his family to avoid problems described to this newspaper, this Monday the armed forces shone for their Absence even in train stations. Neither in the main one in St. Petersburg, nor in the square of the three stations in Moscow, the well-known Komsomolskaya square, there was a single military patrol. Only the constant rounds of police that citizens have become accustomed to in recent years of Putinism.

Many acquaintances have preferred to work from home despite the fact that everyone agrees that “everything is calm now.” The mayor of Moscow decreed on Saturday that this Monday would be a vacation day. Despite this, the usual crowd of humans walked through the enormous Muscovite metro early in the morning. Many of them returned from their dachas – the typical Russian country house – after a weekend awaiting the news. “I stay at home. I was worried about the contradictory information that was coming in, I didn’t understand anything, or what could happen next,” Lina, recently arrived in Moscow from Siberia to look for work, told this newspaper. “It may be dangerous, but it is not possible for me to leave.”

Moscow’s top priority now is to reassure its citizens. The Ministry of Defense has published on Monday a video of the alleged visit of Sergei Shoigu to an outpost of the Western Group of his armed forces in the invasion of Ukraine. No soldiers appear in the images and only four officers accompany the minister on his tour of the facilities. In addition, Defense does not specify what day that visit took place.

Some well-known Russian pro-war bloggers have claimed that the video was recorded before Wagner’s rebellion took place. The telegram channel rybard has revealed that his sources at headquarters and at the front acknowledge that Shoigu traveled to the site before Prigozhin took Rostov-on-Don, although he admits that it is “impossible to refute this theory” because “the file was tampered with this morning – Monday – at six o’clock, there are no previous records.” On his part, the pro-war correspondent Boris Rozhin points out through his sources that the recording was taken on Friday, June 23.

