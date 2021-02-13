The head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent greetings to the participants of the All-Russian race “Ski Track of Russia”, which started on February 13. website The Kremlin.

“This winter holiday unites those who sincerely love skiing, enjoy physical education, and set an example for others with their commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle,” the Russian president said.

Earlier it was reported that more than one and a half million people will take part in the 39th all-Russian race.

Due to frost, the start was postponed in Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Kemerovo regions and Khakassia.