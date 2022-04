Ukrainian authorities found more than 400 bodies in Bucha after Russian troops left.| Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday awarded the honorary title of “Guard” to the 64th Independent Motorized Brigade of the country’s army. The military force is accused by Ukrainian authorities of being involved in the massacre of civilians that took place in the town of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev.

“For the heroism and courage, for the integrity and value shown by the brigade in the fights to defend the Homeland and the interests of the State, in conditions of an armed conflict, I decree to attribute the honorary title of Guard to the 64th Motorized Independent Brigade”, points out presidential decree .

After the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Kiev, Ukrainian authorities denounced the massacre of civilians in Bucha, with images of bodies that traveled the world through the international press and social networks. The military intelligence service later posted data on its website on 1,600 members of Russian troops who worked in Kiev’s neighboring city, from names and surnames to date of birth and rank. The list corresponds precisely to the members of the 64th Motorized Independent Brigade.

The Kremlin, for its part, rejected “categorically all the accusations”, which it classified as false. In addition, he demanded that Western leaders not be hasty in making “free accusations”.