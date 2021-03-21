Russian President Vladimir Putin got behind the wheel of an all-terrain vehicle in the taiga, drove Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on it and got caught on video. Records from the rest of the head of state published in Telegram-channel RIA_Kremlinpool.

The footage shows how the president and the minister move around in an all-terrain vehicle, and also sit at a table in nature. In addition, they ended up in a workshop in which Shoigu is engaged in his hobby – he processes dry trees and makes crafts out of them. The press secretary of Putin Dmitry Peskov told about it earlier.

Putin spoke about his plans to go to Siberia on March 18. “[Планирую] go to the taiga, have a little rest, ”he said.

In the past, Shoigu has repeatedly accompanied the president on vacation in the Siberian taiga. In October 2019, on the eve of his birthday, Putin also went to the taiga, where he collected mushrooms and from where he took the found pine cone as a souvenir. The Minister of Defense, in turn, dug up a lingonberry bush, which the head of state advised him to plant in his dacha.