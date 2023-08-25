Home page politics

After the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Vladimir Putin is apparently preparing to secure his legacy. (Collage of icon images) © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire // NurPhoto

After Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane crash, events took a turn for the worse. Vladimir Putin is probably directly concerned with the Wagner legacy.

Moscow – The alleged death of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin came as a surprise to many. It is still unclear whether Prigozhin was really on board. In addition, it is still being investigated how the crash happened and whether it may have been an attack. Belarus ruler Alexander Lukashenko has said that Putin is probably not behind it. The work was “too rough and unprofessional”. But for many observers, Prigozhin’s death would fit nicely into the string of mysterious deaths of Putin opponents.

Irrespective of this, one thing is clear: Prigozhin leaves a large gap in Russia. And apparently, just two days after the plane crash, Vladimir Putin is preparing to claim the legacy of the mercenary leader. After the presumed death of their three most influential leaders, the Russian mercenary group Wagner is clearly weakened. Experts say that the model of private armies serving the Kremlin is by no means over. Moscow will, however, put a stronger leash on the paramilitaries in the future.

Prigozhin’s legacy: What will become of Wagner? Putin immediately signs a delicate decree

As if to confirm the experts’ assessments, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday requiring all members of paramilitary organizations to swear “loyalty” and “loyalty” to Russia and also vow to “strictly follow the orders of commanders and superiors”. Until now, only regular soldiers had to take this oath.

The Kremlin obviously doesn’t want to smash Wagner, doesn’t want to do without mercenary troops, which have proven to be very useful to Moscow’s interests in recent years. Be it in Africa, in the Middle East and last but not least in the attack on the Ukrainian neighbors. “The most recent tactical successes in Ukraine can be attributed to Wagner,” says Maxime Audinet of the Irsem military research institute in Paris. The temptation seems to be great “to maintain this model of irregular and flexible structures that can intervene without the bureaucratic clumsiness of the official bodies where the state does not want to intervene directly”.

Internally, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin got rid of a dangerous competitor with Prigozhin’s death. And the Kremlin has been trying to take over Prigozhin’s network abroad for some time. Prigozhin earned good money with his mercenaries, especially in Africa. Protection against participation in natural resources – that was often the formula.

Prigozhin’s legacy: corporate conglomerate and important fighters

The 62-year-old Prigozhin had built a powerful empire. With his catering companies, he was, among other things, a provisions master for the Russian army. His conglomerate not only included the well-known Wagner private army, but also construction and mining companies, financial service providers, logistics companies and media such as the infamous St. Petersburg Troll factory. Since he also strengthened Russia’s influence through his dealings with autocrats and military juntas in Africa without Moscow having to get its hands dirty, he was promoted by the Kremlin for years.

First Earlier this week he boasted in a video allegedly taken in AfricaAccording to the US think tank Council on Foreign Relations, around 5,000 Russian fighters are said to be active in various African countries – according to West African Mali alone Estimates up to 2000. Wagner wants to present himself there as an alternative to western military operations against the spreading jihadism.

Wagner fighters in Africa: Russia has been trying to take them over for a long time

In Sudan, which has been rocked by heavy fighting between the country’s two strongest military blocs for months, Prigozhin is said to have received licenses to mine gold. In return, he is said to have supplied weapons. In 2018, Prigozhin’s force came to the aid of Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra when he was about to be overthrown by rebels. Here, too, Prigozhin received permission to mine gold in return. According to media reports, one of Touadéra’s advisors has now asserted that Wagner will remain in the country despite Prigozhin’s possible death.

The Wagner troupe will probably no longer be able to regulate this independently. On the passenger list of the plane that crashed in northern Russia on Wednesday was not only Prigozhin, but also the military leader, ex-secret service officer Dmitry Utkin, known for his penchant for Nazi symbolism. Valery Chekalov, responsible for logistics and security, was also a manager. Her death would be tantamount to the beheading of the mercenary force.

Prigozhin successor: Two candidates loyal to Putin for Wagner posts are circulating

The Kremlin could fill this gap by filling key positions with its own people. One candidate for a leadership position is Wagner co-founder Andrei Troschew. Putin proposed him as the new head of the mercenary organization at a meeting in the Kremlin after the Prigozhin uprising. General Andrei Averyanov from the GRU military intelligence service is also considered a candidate. Putin recently let him chat with the visiting heads of state at his Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

In West Africa, too, Russia is likely to try to continue military cooperation, says the Sahel expert at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, Ulf Laessing: “The agreements with the Central African Republic and Mali are financially very lucrative in times of Western sanctions.” to expand geopolitically. “Russia, with Mali’s help, is in the process of establishing contacts with the coup plotters in Niger. Russia will do everything in its power to fulfill the agreements with Mali,” Laessing continued. In Niger, one of the last western allies in the region, the military took power less than a month ago. “Russia will find new structures for the mercenary business if Wagner as a company does not survive and Prigoschin is actually dead,” Laessing is convinced.

The example of Syria shows how this could work: Wagner mercenaries have been active there since 2015. The currently around 2,000 mercenaries are fighting with the Russian military on the side of Syria’s ruler Bashar al-Assad and also protect oil fields for the regime.

The strength of the Wagner troops in Syria consists above all in the “presumed proximity to the (Russian) state,” said the political analyst Mohamed Hage Ali German press agency. In many ways they are an extension of Russian politics. In order to forestall a possible rebellion, the first measures were already taken after Prigozhin’s uprising. The Wagner officers had been summoned to one of the Russian military bases. According to the Observatory for Human Rights, the mercenaries have since followed the orders of the Russian officers.

Prigozhin’s legacy: “A lesson Putin learned”

Wagner’s operations in Syria were thus limited even before Prigozhin’s presumed death. According to assessments by the independent analyst and Syria expert Sobhi Franjieh, his death also aroused distrust among other Wagner commanders, for example in Libya. “For the first time, they have realized that they cannot rely on and trust their mainstay – the Russian government,” he said. “That will definitely cause unease among the Wagner members.”

“One lesson Putin likely learned from the June mutiny is the danger of delegating so much power and responsibility to a single man,” writes Catrina Doxsee, a mercenary-forces specialist at the US think tank CSIS. “While Russia may try to maintain the private military company model for its foreign policy, it is likely that the market will be diversified.” This should prevent the rise of new Prigozhin.

Several groups are already ready, Redut, Convoy and Patriot are three of them. These companies “have a much lower profile and are less successful than Wagner, but they have the same structure,” says Lou Osborn of the NGO All Eyes on Wagner and co-author of a book on the militia. According to Osborn, some Wagner fighters have already gone over to the other mercenary troops, who already have close ties to the GRU military intelligence service.

The Kremlin will probably play a double game with them just as it did with Wagner: on the one hand support them, on the other hand keep them at a distance so that they don’t have to take responsibility for their actions, especially in Africa. “Russia will probably exercise more direct control over private armies abroad, without clearly acknowledging that they are under the direct control of the Kremlin,” says Aditya Pareek of the British Janes Institute. (rjs/dpa/afp)