Kremlin leader Putin is taking a trip to countries where the arrest warrant against him does not apply. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



President Putin has difficulty leaving Russia because of an international arrest warrant. His travel destinations are therefore carefully selected.

Moscow/Riyadh – Wladimir Putin is traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia this Wednesday (December 6th) – the Russian president does not have to expect arrest in either country despite the international arrest warrant against him. They are not parties to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

“All of this will take place practically within 24 hours,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, announcing the short trip. Because of the war in Ukraine, Putin’s foreign contacts are limited – the visit would be the first since the start of the war that is not aimed at direct allies. According to official information, since military fighting began in Ukraine in February 2022, Putin has traveled:

China

Iran

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Belarus

According to the Kremlin, the talks in Riyadh will focus on trade, investments and international politics. According to Peskov, Putin wants to talk about the Israel war as well as the reduction in oil production decided by the OPEC+ oil cartel.

Since the beginning of the war, the West has tried to isolate Putin internationally. In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant against him for the abduction of Ukrainian children. The details in this video:

Putin back on the international stage despite an arrest warrant?

Since the beginning of the war, the Kremlin chief made only a few trips abroad. He did not travel to the meeting of the Brics countries in South Africa in August and did not travel to the summit of the G20 countries in India in September. Flew in October But Putin then went to Chinawhere he was received by President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a meeting on the New Silk Road infrastructure project.

And after his Middle East trip, Putin is apparently continuing his return to the international diplomatic stage: On Thursday (December 7th), Putin wants to receive Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for talks in Moscow.

Russia and Iran are currently expanding their economic and military cooperation against the backdrop of Western sanctions. Western states accuse Iran of trying to protect Russia Ukraine war by supplying large quantities of drones and other weapons. (AFP/dpa/frs)