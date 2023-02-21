UpdateRussian President Vladimir Putin has awarded an honorary title to a brigade involved in the downing of flight MH17 in 2014. The members of the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade can now call themselves ‘guards’ because of their ‘determination and courage’, according to a statement issued by Putin signed statement. Prime Minister Mark Rutte denounces the honorary title that Putin has awarded.

It is precisely the 53rd brigade that has been mentioned countless times in recent years in the courtroom at Schiphol where the MH17 trial took place. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that investigated the downing of the aircraft came to the conclusion that it was done with a Buk missile. That missile was fired from a missile installation belonging to the 53rd brigade of the Russian army.

Shortly before the downing of MH17 on July 17, 2014, the Buk installation was said to have crossed the border from Russia into Ukraine. After the crash, the vehicle, with three remaining missiles, drove back to Russia and then disappeared. All 298 people on board the plane were killed.

Text continues below the image

In this July 17, 2014 photo, taken just after the crash of flight MH17, a Russian Buk installation with a missing missile is moving in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. © Belling cat



Earlier this month, the JIT announced at a press conference that it had been able to retrieve some names of officers from the brigade who presumably belonged to the crew of the Buk installation in question. However, the researchers were not able to confirm the names. The investigation has since been discontinued, also because the officers will most likely not be able to be brought to court outside Russia. As soldiers, they enjoy a form of immunity.

The JIT also stated that Russian President Putin himself probably gave permission for the Buk installations to be transported from Russia to Ukraine. He wanted to support the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine in their fight against the Ukrainian army. Russia then summoned the Dutch ambassador to the mat. "The obsessive attempts by the Dutch authorities to hold the Russian Federation unfoundedly responsible for the crash of flight MH17 must come to an end," Russia said.

‘Total show of disrespect’

Prime Minister Mark Rutte denounces the honorary title that Putin has awarded to the brigade involved. “I find that award really gloomy,” said Rutte to a question from D66 member Sjoerd Sjoerdsma. “It also fits perfectly with the cynical and ruthless policy of the Kremlin.”

According to him, it is a ‘total show of disrespect towards victims and relatives of flight MH17’.

Mistake

Russia denies that MH17 was shot down by a Russian missile. The JIT states that this did happen, but that MH17 was not a deliberate target and that it was probably a mistake. However, three executives of the pro-Russian separatists (two Russians and one Ukrainian) were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Dutch court for their role in the transport of the Buk.

Why the 53rd Brigade has been given an honorary title at this time is unclear. It is also not clear whether it is a response from Russia to the Dutch accusations against the brigade.

At a press conference a few years ago, the JIT researchers showed parts of the used Buk missile. © ANP / ANP



