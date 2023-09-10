Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Sergei Surovikin was once supposed to lead Russia’s troops to success in the Ukraine war. Now “General Armageddon” has a less exposed post.

Moscow – The whereabouts of Vladimir Putin’s “General Armageddon”, Sergei Surovikin, now seems to have been clarified: According to media reports, the Russian military man has been appointed head of the Coordination Committee for Air Defense Issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

This was reported by the pro-government Russian news platform EADaily reported on Sunday, citing the Council of CIS Defense Ministers. The decision was made unanimously. There was initially no comment from the Kremlin about the alleged appointment.

Surovikin aka “General Armageddon”: Initially missing after Prigozhin’s attempted coup

In the war of aggression against Ukraine, Surovikin was commander in chief of the Russian troops in Ukraine from October 2022 to January 2023. Until August, he served as head of the Russian Air Force – and as deputy to his own successor, Valeri Gerasimov. Surovikin was considered one of the most important allies of the now dead Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, in his power struggle with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The Prigozhin Uprising Wagner troupe At the end of June, Surovikin publicly condemned him. However, he left an uncomfortable impression and did not wear any military rank insignia. But he was no longer seen in public after that. According to media reports, he was removed from his position as head of the Russian Aerospace Forces in mid-August. On Tuesday appeared the first picture of the general who had been missing since the Wagner uprising on.

According to media reports, after the uprising there were investigations into whether the general was involved in the mutiny. Accordingly, Surovikin is said to have been under house arrest. Surovikin’s ouster also stoked fire Speculation about “purges” among Vladimir Putin’s military cadres.

Ukraine continues to fight with the “Surovikin” line – “General Armageddon” relegated to a marginal post

Surovikin had earned the nickname “General Armageddon” during the bloody deployment of Russian troops in the Syrian war. He is also considered the architect of the massive Russian defense lines in the south and east of the occupied territories. They also operate under the name “Surovikin Line”. Ukraine is struggling hard with minefields and fortifications, but is now hoping, among other things, for a robot like that Merkur.de reported.

The CIS is an intergovernmental organization in which most of the ex-Soviet states are represented, but not Georgia, Ukraine and the Baltic states. The importance of the merger has diminished greatly over the years – so the new position amounts to a drastic demotion for Surovikin. (dpa/rtr/fn)