Response to the weekend’s uprising: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin addresses the population and the Wagner mercenaries. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



Two days after the uprising by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, Vladimir Putin went on the offensive. He uses a speech for thanks and a threat.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin has had a nerve-wracking weekend. For several hours on Saturday (June 24), the head of the Kremlin, who had long been considered untouchable, had to assume that he would have to defend his post in Moscow against his former henchman Yevgeny Prigozhin. Putin’s reaction to the affront? He pardoned Prigozhin and his people. And that’s not all. On Monday evening (June 26), Putin followed up in a rather unexpected way in an address to the nation apparently scheduled at short notice.

Putin and Prigozhin: President praises Wagner for withdrawal without bloodshed

Shortly before that was from Russian media such as the news agency mug an important statement by the President has been announced. In it, Putin finally turned to Prigozhin’s subordinates, who also include former prisoners. To shake hands with them.

Putin emphasized that the commanders and soldiers of the Wagner group prevented bloodshed by breaking off their revolt. The mercenary boss had also pointed this out after his troops had turned about 200 kilometers from Moscow. Putin further emphasized that most Wagner members are also patriots.

Putin and the Wagner mercenaries: fighters can join the army – under Shoigu

In addition, the 70-year-old allowed the mercenaries to return to their homeland, like their leader to go to Belarus or to join the Russian army. Apparently, camps are already being built there. However, given Prigozhin’s fierce criticism of the equipment and tactics of the Kremlin troops, it can be doubted that joining the official armed forces is really an option.

They would probably also have to serve under Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who has been publicly criticized by their previous leader. While many political observers expected him to be deposed by Putin, he is at least publicly sticking with his confidante. Shoigu is not only criticized because of the failures in Ukraine, but also apparently had nothing to counter the Wagner uprising.

Putin in speech after the uprising: “Would have been crushed like that”

In his speech, Putin also thanked the Russian security forces and the population for their support. “I thank all the soldiers, employees of the intelligence services who stood in the way of the insurgents,” said the President, who also stressed: “Since the beginning of the events, measures have been taken on my direct orders to avoid a great bloodshed. “This took time. But he – quite the proud leader – had no doubts about his victory: “The armed uprising would have been crushed that way.”

Mercenaries in the city: Rostov-on-Don was temporarily under the control of the Wagner group on Saturday. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



While Belarus’ dictator Lukashenko was thanked for his mediation services, Prigozhin and his commanders were accused of: “The organizers of the uprising, who betrayed the country, also betrayed those who were on their side.”

Putin had a warning ready for all opponents of the Kremlin: Any attempt to stir up unrest in Russia is doomed to failure. Germany & Co. can also feel addressed. Because the “enemies” of Russia wanted “exactly such a fratricide: both the neo-Nazis in Kiev and their Western patrons and all kinds of traitors,” Putin poisoned in the usual manner. His accusation: “They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other.” (mg)