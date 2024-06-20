Two snow-white dogs, two Pungsans, considered perfect for hunting. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave them to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Pyongyang. The official North Korean media reported this today, while Putin is now in Vietnam.

They point out, as reported by the South Korean agency Yonhap, that the first ‘meeting’ between Putin and the two dogs took place immediately after the signing of the pact for a “global strategic partnership”. The KCNA released a photo showing Putin and Kim in a garden, with the two dogs inside a fence.

In 2018, Kim donated a dog of the same breed to then South Korean President Moon Jae-in as a “gift of peace”.