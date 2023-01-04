President Putin took part in the ceremony of entry into combat service of the Admiral Gorshkov

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the launch ceremony of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate equipped with Zircon hypersonic missile systems. This is reported TASS.

The head of state gave the order to send the frigate to military service.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the frigate is going on a long voyage across the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea. During the campaign, the use of Zircon missiles will be practiced.

Earlier it was reported that the Project 22350 Admiral Gorshkov frigate with Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles will lead the Russian Navy’s permanent task force in the Mediterranean Sea in 2023 for the first time.