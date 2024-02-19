Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the head of North Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un with a Russian-made car. This was reported on February 20 by the Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).

“The gift from Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to the respected comrade Kim Jong-un was received on February 18 by the Secretary of the WPK Central Committee (Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. – Ed.) Park Chong Chon and the Deputy Head of the Department of the WPK Central Committee Kim Yo Jong from the Russian side,” the publication reports.

Kim Yo Jong noted that the donated car serves as “clear evidence of the special friendly relations established between the leaders of the two countries – the DPRK and the Russian Federation.” She added that this was “the best gift” and conveyed Kim Jong-un’s gratitude to the Russian side.

The make and model of the car is not indicated in the message.

In September 2023, Putin showed Kim Jong-un a Russian Aurus limousine. This happened during the North Korean leader's visit to Russia.

Earlier, on February 15, the DPRK Ambassador to Moscow Shin Hong Chol announced joint counteraction with the Russian Federation to the threats of common enemies. He also emphasized that the visit of the current leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un to the Russian Federation in September 2023 “strengthened the bonds of friendship” of the country with the people of Russia. According to him, Pyongyang invariably adheres to the implementation of the agreements reached at the summit and is a supporter of taking relations between the two countries to a new level.

On February 10, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Izvestia that the position of the DPRK leadership coincides with the opinion of the country's population, which supports the policy of strengthening ties with Russia. The Korean side is interested in ensuring that there is mutual understanding between the countries on major international issues, and it has been achieved, he noted.

On February 7, the Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang noted that the level of mutual understanding between Russia and the DPRK is currently unprecedented. Russian-North Korean cooperation is mutually beneficial and meets the interests of the states.

Before this, on January 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Putin spoke with the heads of the Russian and DPRK Foreign Ministries about bilateral cooperation. He emphasized that Russia is aimed at developing relations in all areas, including sensitive ones.