Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Prosecutor General’s Office to check the data on illegal influence on the defendants in criminal cases. Reported by RIA News on Monday, February 1st.

The report of the Prosecutor General’s Office must be submitted by July 1.

The head of state also instructed to consider the possibility of releasing minors from criminal liability in connection with reconciliation with the injured party.

By June 1, the Russian leader should be provided with opinions on the need to create a Russian court for human rights. The order is addressed to the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Justice.

In addition, Putin instructed the Kremlin and the government to submit proposals on additional requirements for foreign IT companies operating in the Russian Federation by August 1. Head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin were appointed responsible for the implementation of the order.

The Cabinet was also instructed to develop a draft concept for the protection of human rights on the Internet.

The plenipotentiaries of the President of the Russian Federation in the federal districts, together with the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, have been instructed to ensure the observance of the rights of media workers in the regions.

By March 1, the government needs to analyze the international practice of maintaining registers of bone marrow donors and prepare proposals on this issue.