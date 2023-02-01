Putin gave instructions to support and restore the Belgorod region after shelling

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to support and restore the Belgorod region after shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). On Wednesday, February 1, it was reported in Telegram– Channel “Kremlin. News”.

The head of state gave the corresponding instructions after the meeting with the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov, which took place on January 24. Putin noted that the head of the region reported in detail on the situation in the region and the assistance provided to people.

“As a result of the meeting, specific instructions were given on additional measures in this regard, as well as on a whole range of other areas,” the president explained.

During the special military operation in Ukraine (NVO), the Belgorod region was repeatedly shelled by Ukraine. So on January 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the region four times a day. In the morning, a blow was struck at once on several villages in the area of ​​​​the Shebekinsky urban district, where a house in the Balki farm was destroyed. Later it became known about the attack on the village of Dolgoye in the Valuysky urban district.

On January 30, Gladkov reported that Ukrainian troops shelled the Belgorod region twice a day. In Novaya Tavolzhanka, an unexploded shell fell on the territory of an industrial enterprise. In the village of Pervomaisky, the glazing of a private household was damaged.