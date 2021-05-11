Russian President Vladimir Putin issued assignments following a massacre and shooting at a school in Kazan. This was told by the official representative of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News…

FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov reported to the President about the situation in the educational institution.

“Reported about the details of what happened,” – explained Peskov.

The Russian leader discussed the situation by telephone with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, as well as with the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev. According to Peskov, Putin will continue to discuss the state of emergency in Kazan with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and the special services.

The President expressed his condolences to the relatives of those killed during the shooting.

After the report of the head of the FSB, Putin instructed the director of the Russian Guard, Viktor Zolotov, to work out a new regulation on the types of weapons that citizens can use.

“Of course, this [происшествие] will be a reason to analyze how effective the measures that were taken earlier are, and how much it makes it necessary to take new comprehensive measures, “Peskov emphasized.

The head of state sent to the scene of the incident two ministers of the federal government – the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko and the minister of education Sergei Kravtsov.

Putin also instructed to provide assistance and all the necessary medical assistance to the victims of the shooting at the Kazan school. For this, in particular, a plane from the Ministry of Emergency Situations with doctors and psychologists on board will fly to Kazan.

The incident happened in gymnasium No. 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan. It was reported that two young men participated in the attack: they entered the educational institution with weapons and started shooting. One of the shooters, 19-year-old Ilnaz G., jumped out of the window and was detained, the second was eliminated by the security forces.

Later, law enforcement officers also detained the alleged accomplice of the shooters – 41-year-old Ramil M. At the same time, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) denied information about two participants in the armed attack on the school.

According to the latest data, during the shooting at the school, seven children and a teacher were killed, 20 people were injured.