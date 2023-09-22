Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Arrived at the end of his journey as president: Vladimir Putin is probably coming under more and more pressure from his confidants. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



A former companion of Vladimir Putin talks about joint appointments. The Kremlin boss showed his best side.

Moscow – Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin has represented profound evil in large parts of Europe. In more than a few eyes for the devil in human form. Or the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler. He even seems to be flirting with provoking another world war.

Putin confidant: Always appeared completely rational at meetings

Ultimately, like every ruler, the Kremlin boss is primarily concerned with his power and absolute control. The political scientist Abbas Galljamov explains this in one word Contribution to the US portal Newsweek. As a speechwriter, he also got to know Putin in a completely different way.

At meetings, the now 70-year-old always appeared completely rational and proceeded logically when looking for sensible decisions. He never disrespected anyone else. Galljamov attests that his former boss always behaved appropriately.

Putin as a warm-hearted ruler: Kremlin boss wants to talk about problems instead of successes

One appointment in particular remains in his memory. Putin gave an opening speech to journalists, after which the media representatives had to leave the room. In a small circle, he asked the governors not to present their prepared speeches about successes and achievements, but rather to report freely about the difficulties they were faced with. So we should work together on solutions.

When one of the men seemed completely overwhelmed by this and yet read everything positive from his script, Putin warmly and friendly pointed out to him what his purpose was at this meeting. When other participants in the meeting began to laugh, the president asked for calm.

Looking back, Galljamov speculates that Putin was able to act so calmly back then because he had nothing or no one to fear. He had built a stable system that followed a clear hierarchy in which he himself occupied the top position. There was no doubt about Putin’s status.

Putin and the struggle for power: He goes on the attack three times

He said of the Moscow ruler: “He is absolutely lenient towards himself. He believes that anything is possible if he considers it necessary – there should be no rules and restrictions. He’s pretty archaic in that way.”

However, this only applies to what he sees as the “good guys”: Putin himself and his confidants. Everyone else would have to follow strict rules. This means that the entire system is built on tensions from the outset.

According to Galljamov, the world has seen how Putin reacts when control threatens to slip away from him three times: in 2008, 2014 and since 2022.

Putin and the Caucasus War: Attack for rapprochement with Medvedev?

15 years ago he had to temporarily step down from the presidential post because Russian law, which has since been amended, ruled out a second re-election at the time. Dmitry Medvedev became a strong man in the Kremlin and seemed to be much more open to the West than Prime Minister Putin. “I was working in the government at the time and still remember the tensions that were growing between Medvedev’s Kremlin and Putin’s cabinet,” Galliamov writes.

This was followed by the Caucasus War, which was presumably planned long in advance, in which Putin had his troops march into Georgia. As a result, the Putin camp and Medvedev’s Kremlin grew closer. Galliamov believes that the war was provoked to drive a wedge between Medvedev and the democratic world.

Putin and Ukraine: Crimea takeover as a reaction to Yanukovych’s escape?

Six years later, Putin was under pressure in both domestic and foreign policy. Mass protests in Ukraine led to his confidant Viktor Yanukovych fleeing from Kiev to Russia. “If Putin had not reacted by taking over Crimea, he would have been doomed to failure,” Galljamov speculates: “His image as a strong man – his only real source of legitimacy – would no longer have been able to be maintained after the ‘loss of Ukraine to America’. “

Finally, in 2022, Putin was heavily counted in his own country; his approval ratings had collapsed from 76 to 45 percent since 2015. “A political catastrophe was brewing. “The Russians were fed up with Putin and didn’t plan to vote for him,” emphasizes Galliamov. The Kremlin boss does have control over the electoral process and can manipulate it accordingly. But this should definitely be avoided.

As a result, Russian tanks rolled across the border into Ukraine. The former Putin confidant explains that the campaign has been anything but successful since then by saying that, in his opinion, the commanders assumed until the invasion began that it would only be an exercise and were themselves completely taken by surprise by the invasion . They simply thought it was just muscle flexing by their supreme commander – until it finally became bitterly serious.

Friendly look: Vladimir Putin appears to be anything but aloof in conversations. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Putin and the Ukraine war: “Escalation was the key”

Galljamov therefore assumes that thousands of civilians had and must die in Ukraine because Putin wants to remain in power at all costs and is willing to pay for huge amounts of corpses to do so. His aim was to regain popularity in the country and at the same time broaden the citizens’ view beyond the borders.

Because lately people didn’t really care what was going on in America or other parts of the world. They insisted that their own living conditions had to improve. Instead, they were presented with a new war into which Putin plunged Russia. “Escalation was the key,” says Galljamov, explaining the tactic.

For now, the Kremlin leader appears to have achieved his goal. His popularity is increasing and citizens are once again interested in the supposed enemy in the West.

Galliamov on Putin: “Regime brought to the brink of collapse”

At the same time, however, Galljamov believes he made his biggest mistake in 23 years of presidency: “He brought the regime to the brink of collapse.”

This was shown by the revolt of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was not an enemy of the system. But an integral part of Putin’s power apparatus. The fact that he has now presumably had the warlord eliminated will only give him a temporary respite. In a few months it will start all over again, predicts Galljamov.

His confidants would only stand by Putin as long as it was clear to them that they would lose a showdown against him. But the setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine could prompt fellow travelers to seek power themselves. With the prospect of success.

Interesting facts about Vladimir Putin

Birthday/place October 7, 1952 in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) President of Russia since 1999 (interruption from 2008 to 2012) Prime Minister of Russia from 2008 to 2012 KGB employees of 1975 to 1990 Working in Germany 1985 to 1990 Marital status divorced (two children)

Putin and the end of power: Is he looking for his own successor?

“Once defeat becomes obvious, there would be very few reasons why the population and elites should remain loyal to the strongman who is no longer strong,” Galliamov states. Putin’s end as Kremlin boss could come through a popular uprising, a coup or a mutiny. But he could also choose another way out, appoint a successor himself and step down. Like Boris Yeltsin.

In order to be able to spend his retirement peacefully like his predecessor, Putin would have to put someone in office who would end the war, start negotiations with other states and bring about reforms in Russia. However, he doesn’t really seem to trust his ex-boss to do it. (mg)