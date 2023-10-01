Home page politics

From: Sophia Lother

The demand for quick Taurus deliveries to Ukraine has caused some violent reactions in Russia. Medvedev rumbles again.

Moscow – The issue of arms deliveries Ukraine war This often leads to threatening gestures, especially on the Russian side. So had of Russia For example, in July 2023, former President Dmitry Medvedev struck a harsh tone over the announced delivery of US cluster munitions to Ukraine. He accused the USA of provoking a nuclear war. Now arms deliveries are being discussed again, this time from the German side. It doesn’t take long for a reaction.

In this photo published by state news agency Sputnik via AP, Dmitry Medvedev (l), deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, visits the Kapustin Yar missile test site. © picture alliance/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP | Ekaterina Shtukina

New weapons in the Ukraine war: Russia reacts to Strack-Zimmermann’s Taurus demand

But first, let’s talk about the arms deliveries. The dispatch of Taurus cruise missiles to the Ukraine has been an issue in Germany for a long time. Recently, however, the sounds became sharper. The FDP politician and chairwoman of the Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, addressed the Chancellor directly Olaf Scholz. “We should now deliver Taurus immediately, because with the targeted use of cruise missiles, the Ukrainian army can severely disrupt Russian supplies,” she told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

“International law also allows Ukraine to attack military targets on the territory of the Russian aggressor. Completely independent of where the weapons were manufactured and who delivered them.” Crimea, through which supplies for the Russian army are organized, is also included here, says Strack-Zimmermann. Statements that apparently cause enormous annoyance for Dmitri Medvedev.

Taurus Type Air-to-surface cruise missiles diameter 1080mm speed Do 0.6-0.95 Range 500km

Medvedev rumbles about demanding that Scholz deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine

In one Post on Telegram Medvedev turns directly to Strack-Zimmermann. The chairwoman of the Defense Committee, with “a name that is difficult to pronounce,” as he points out, has demanded Taurus deliveries to Ukraine. So that “the regime in Kiev can launch attacks on Russian territory to weaken the supply of our army. They say this is consistent with international law. Well, in this case, attacks on the German factories producing these missiles would be fully consistent with international law.”

He then sharpens his tone even more by ending once again with the sentence, Russia is being driven “towards the third world war”..

Russia’s Medvedev makes threats towards Germany in the Ukraine war

Medvedev was once considered a liberal reformer. Since then, however, his demeanor has changed significantly. As a hardliner who vehemently defends the Russian offensive in Ukraine, he is now making headlines with sharp attacks and blatant threats.